Teck Regional Snow Camps return to Okanagan

The Teck Regional Snow Camps are officially back in the Okanagan.

The ski season kicked off with the first camp of the year Nov. 16-18 and focused on athletes ages 12-18 in the ‘Learn to Compete and Train to Train’ stage of development. The second camp is slated for Nov. 23 – 25, will focus on athletes ages 8-12 in the ‘Learning to Train’ stage of development.

This year also marks the 11th season that Adam Elliot, Telemark Head Coach, has led the Regional Snow Camp and local Olympian Julia Ransom joined the training staff at the camp.

Ransom grew up in Kelowna and actually attended the Cross Country BC camp programs before joining the National Biathlon Team and, eventually, competing at the Olympics. Throughout her career, she has also clenched several top 10 results at Biathlon World Cups.

At the first camp, Ransom joined the female ski groups and gave a presentation on the value of sport and how to move from “Good to Great”, inspiring many young skiers along the way.

The Pinnacles Suites was, once again, the camp’s home away from home this year. Athletes were able to enjoy a great team atmosphere and enjoy the resort’s amenities. During the day, all of the skiing was done on natural snow at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre.

Sovereign had done extensive preparation to provide a very high quality of grooming on their trail system, which is considered unmatched anywhere in western Canada this early in the season.

A Time Trial was held on the Montezuma trail — a trail similar to the course that the coaches regularly raced many years ago. The conditions gave a great opportunity for technique development and race simulations.

For more information on Cross Country BC, please visit www.crosscountrybc.ca.

The Telemark Nordic Club would also like to extend a special thank you to all of the volunteers, inspiring athletes and Teck Resources Limited for their support.

2018 Teck Regional Snow Camp. (Photo submitted)
Kelowna Olympian Julia Ransom also joined training staff at the 2018 Teck Regional Snow Camp. (Photo submitted)
2018 Teck Regional Snow Camp. (Photo submitted)
2018 Teck Regional Snow Camp. (Photo submitted)

