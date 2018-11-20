Today marks the first National Children’s Day across Canada

Nov. 20 marked the First National Child’s day across Canada. The Greater Vernon Recreational Centre has a variety of activities to celebrate National Child’s Day on Nov. 20, including crafts, mini-golf, decorating cookies, story-time, and drumming. Early Childhood Educators B.C.’s North Okanagan Branch also hosted a celebration of the UN Convention of the Rights of Children on Sunday, Nov. 18.

Today, Children First Canada will be releasing their final Canadian Children’s Charter – a call to protect the rights of our country’s kids.

“This year, we also welcome the release of the Canadian Children’s Charter. A year in the making, the Children’s Charter is a plan of action – created for children, by children – to respect, protect, and fulfill the rights of children,” said Prime Minister Trudeau in a statement. “I look forward to reading the final version of the Children’s Charter, and have no doubt it will benefit young people across Canada for generations to come,”

The Charter is being released as part of the National Child Day Forum in Toronto. During the event, the organization will also release a report from Calgary’s O’Brien Institute of Public Health that puts dollar figures (often in the billions) on issues facing children, including obesity, bullying, and child abuse.

The process to create the Children’s Charter began a year ago with consultations with thousands of children and youth from coast to coast to coast and culminated in the release of the first draft at the National Summit in November 2017. Over the past year, youth across Canada have shared their feedback and crafted the final version that will be released today.

Among the Children’s Charter’s highlights:

A clear voice and opportunity to lead in schools, families, governments and communities

Access to local healthcare, regardless of cost and free from discrimination

Mental health education, services and treatment when they need it, without facing stigma

An end to discrimination and exclusion

A stable and secure future

High quality, safe and accessible education, including support for First Nations, Inuit and Métis schools to provide instruction in the language of their community

An end to bullying and protection from all forms of violence and abuse

A true commitment to reconciliation with Canada’s First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples.

“Our kids are telling us they are struggling with a lot of issues, whether it’s poverty, bullying, mental health issues, or abuse. They created the Charter with the hope that our government will use it as a road map to make Canada the best place in the world for kids to grow up,” said Sara Austin, founder and lead director of Children First Canada. “We’ve also heard loud and clear that while our children and youth are looking to leaders in government and civil society for support, they’re not waiting for us. They have proven through the creation of the Children’s Charter that they will lead the way.”

Children First Canada and the O’Brien Institute for Public Health release a paper on the economic implications of not investing in Canada’s children. The report puts a price tag on various issues plaguing Canadian children:

Bullying can cost Canada up to $4 billion per year: According to a recent UNICEF report, 15 per cent of Canadian children aged 11-15 reported being bullied at least twice in the last month, compared to 10.8 per cent on average in other countries.

Child abuse cost Canadians $23 billion in 2018 in court, healthcare and social services costs as well as long-term effects on earnings.

Childhood obesity costs Canada up to $22 billion per year in lost productivity and increased healthcare costs. According to a recent O’Brien Institute / Children First Canada report, Raising Canada, 27.9 per cent of youth in Canada report being overweight or obese.

“Taking better care of our children is the right thing to do. What this report points out is that beyond the intrinsic, moral value, there is an overwhelming economic benefit to all Canadians to investing in our kids,” said Austin.

The economic analysis release today builds on a recently released report by the O’Brien Institute and Children First Canada, entitled Raising Canada, which highlights deeply worrisome statistics on children in Canada. Highlights from that report include:

1. Mortality: The leading causes of childhood deaths in Canada are preventable accidents and injuries and suicide; Canada’s rate of infant mortality is among the highest of OECD countries.

2. Mental Health: Over the last 10 years there has been a 66 per cent increase in emergency department visits, and a 55 per cent increase in hospitalizations, of children and youth (age 5-24 years) due to mental health concerns; Suicide is the second leading cause of death of Canadian children and youth, and Canada is ranked in the top five countries for the highest child suicide rates globally.

3. Physical Health: 27.9 per cent of children age 12-17 report being overweight or obese; Only 5 per cent of 5 -17-year olds meet the daily recommended guidelines for physical activity.

4. Poverty: 1.2 million children live in low-income housing; 10.7 per cent of families with children under 6 years of age say they experience food insecurity.

5. Child Abuse: One in three Canadians report having suffered child abuse before the age of 16; 26 per cent experienced physical abuse, 10 per cent experienced sexual abuse, and eight per cent had exposure to intimate partner violence.

The National Child Day forum is an opportunity for children and youth leaders to directly contribute to a vision and action plan for all of Canada’s children, and meet with leaders from civil society, the private sector and government to address their concerns.

The charter will be released to the public today and will be sent to all MPs and Senators, along with the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child in Geneva; it is available in English and French at www.childrenfirstcanada.com.

