Tommy’s Guns babershop hosts Movember fundraiser

Their annual “Cuts for Nuts” event takes place Tuesday Nov. 6

Movember is right around the corner and while you might not pair growing facial hair with cutting it off, you’d be wrong because on Tuesday, Nov. 6, in honour of Movember — an annual movement involving the growing of moustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s suicide — Tommy’s Guns, a Vernon barber shop, is participating by hosting their annual fundraiser: Cuts for Nuts.

“The reason we partner with Movember is simple really: men have nuts, men also need haircuts,” said brand manager Danielle Belcourt. “Tommy Guns and Movember value collaboration and together our two organizations have a long history of empowering men and creating solutions that allow them to live their life and live it well. “

They are one of 64 shops involved in the charity drive all participating to help raise money for the fight against testicular cancer. Each shop plans to donate $10 from every cut or shave performed.

“Movember has been a huge focus for Tommy Gun’s from the very beginning. Cuts for Nuts and our collaboration with Movember is about so much more then developing funds. We know that by partnering with Movember [people] are taking a holistic approach to men’s health, focusing both on cancer research and mental health as well,” Belcourt said. “A culture of silence has effected men’s longevity and the way they live their lives – we hope that Cuts for Nuts starts a conversation and gives our customers an engaging way to support men’s health by simply coming in for their usual cut or shave.”

Locally in Vernon, organizers said they will have all eight chairs prepped with barbers and are hoping to promote it as far and wide as possible— their overall goal is to raise $100,000 for the cause.

“The $100,000 raised will be from Cuts For Nuts and the entire November month where we sell paper moustaches for $2 and up. This year we will be also setting Limited Edition bags stocked with goodies valued at over $100 and to get it guests donate $50 or more.”

The local Tommy’s Guns is located 5100 Anderson Way #105.

