Vancouver author, poet, songwriter hosts readings at Vernon’s Caetani Centre

Bill Arnott presents his readings Nov. 7

Bill Arnott is the Caetani Cultural Centre’s self-directed artist in residence. (Photo submitted)

Bring curiosity, a sense of delight and a friend or two to an evening hosted by Bill Arnott, who has delivered original music, prose, poetry and spoken word readings at events across Canada in addition to performances in the United Kingdom and St Ives Literature Festival.

Arnott, the self-directed artist in residence at the Caetani Cultural Centre, presents select readings from his travelogue Dromomania with music and conversation Nov. 7, 7-9 p.m. at the Caetani Studio Gallery.

The Vancouver-based author, poet and songwriter has written and published several nonfiction books, from personal development to humorous travel literature. His first book, Wonderful Magical Words, is a national bestseller

His most recent book is Dromomania: A Wonderful Magical Journey. Book sales have generated charitable donations to Make-A-Wish Foundation and Saint James Music Academy. His poetry is published in The League of Canadian Poets’ Heartwood: Poems for the Love of Trees.

“The Self-Directed Artist In Residence Program is available to artists working on creative projects anywhere from two weeks to three months in length,” said Janelle Hardy, artist in residence program coordinator. “The program is intended to serve as a conduit between regional and national artistic cultures by welcoming artists of any genre from across Canada to the North Okanagan to live, create and commune. The artist stays at the Caetani Cultural Centre and is invited to share workshops, readings and exhibitions with the North Okanagan community.”

For more information, visit caetani.org or contact the Caetani Centre at 250-275-1525.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Armstrong Quilters close Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery season
Next story
Bill Durst Duo spins blues at Vernon’s Record City

Just Posted

Vernon Marauders primed for playoffs

Face Kamloops Broncos in first-round Interior League action

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department hires new officer

Chris Bridgeman, a veteran of the department, has been hired as training/operations officer

Upgrade work begins on Killiney Beach Park

Community park on Okanagan Lake’s west side suffered significant flood damage in 2017

Vancouver author, poet, songwriter hosts readings at Vernon’s Caetani Centre

Bill Arnott presents his readings Nov. 7

Vernon woman embarks on Peru trek for Cystic Fibrosis research

Elaine MacGillivray is taking part in the walk for CF Canada on behalf of her daughter Katie.

From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada

With so many Irish immigrants, B.C. now home to second Irish consulate

The space at The World Trade Center at Canada Place is being shared with Germany’s consulate

Bill Durst Duo spins blues at Vernon’s Record City

Event is Nov. 3

Justin Trudeau to visit B.C., exonerate First Nations war chiefs who were hanged

The Prime Minister is expected to personally exonerate the chiefs in a visit near Williams Lake

Greyhound service comes to an end in Okanagan

Just three people were on hand at Kelowna bus station, all trying to figure out how to get home

Family helping victim of violent Sicamous home invasion relocate

Money is being raised via GoFundMe to help replace stolen items and move away from site of attack

“I want to leave” Vancouver Whitecaps captain Waston looking for new home

Waston joined the Whitecaps in 2014 and became captain before the 2017 MLS season

Okanagan Boys and Girls Club – Penticton receives facelift

Staff and volunteers with Team Depot worked to repaint a majority of the facility

‘Progressive’ contractors, unions call for share of B.C. public construction

NDP’s building trades rule drives up costs, Claire Trevena told

Most Read