Linda Wadley shows off her home studio, which will be open to the public Nov. 10-12. (Photo submitted)

Vernon artist opens home studio for weekend sale

Linda Wadley’s open studio is Nov. 10-12

Vernon artist Linda Wadley is gearing up for a move to the coast.

But, before she leaves, Wadley plans on leaving her artistic mark on the people, and in the homes, of Vernon. To help facilitate that end, Wadley is opening her studio and gallery to the public for a show and sale Nov. 10-12.

“I have always felt better at sea level, have wished to live there and when you reach a certain age one must do what one fancies in life,” Wadley said.

Related: Vernon artist hosts vernissage to open new studio

The prolific painter of more than 45-years has produced more than 900 paintings, most of which have sold through fine art galleries in Alberta, she said. The art show will have about 100 paintings on hand.

“The walls will be filled with paintings frames and unframed. The offering of work at the discounted prices is in part the downsizing that happens with a move,” she said.

Wadley is a fine art certificate from the University of Alberta in drawing and painting graduate.

“Every painting has a story to be told about the day of its creation,” Wadley said and added that she loves to share those memories with all.

The three-day sale is in Wadley’s garage studio in her backyard at 1805-39th Avenue. There will be a draw for a small painting giveaway. Hot apple cider will be served. The studio is open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

