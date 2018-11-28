Vernon bootcamp package supports Light a Bulb campaign

Fit Body Boot Camp offers a 21-day fitness package for $67 with all proceeds being donated to VJH.

No need to wait for New Year’s to make a resolution to get healthy.

From Dec.1 – Jan. 31, Fit Body Boot Camp has a 21-day fitness package for $67 with 100 per cent of proceeds from sales going towards the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s Light A Bulb Campaign.

“Our business is all about supporting the health and wellbeing of people in our community. Working with the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation aligns with our mandate and we are pleased to be able to contribute to the Light A Bulb Campaign,” said Steve Gronick, owner of Vernon Fit Body Boot Camp.

The Fit Body Boot Camp 21-day fitness package includes:

* Unlimited boot camp sessions

* A Done-4-You Nutrition Plan with recipes and grocery lists

* Kids’ corner where your children can play and watch while you work out

Fit Body Boot Camp just re-opened in a brand new space at 5601 Anderson Way, beside Bulk Barn. They offer classes seven times a day, six days a week. Boot camps are accessible to everyone: whether you are new to exercise or are an experienced fitness buff, the professional trainers will work with you to modify every workout to help you achieve your goals.

Those interested can register online http://bit.ly/FitBodyVJH. For more information, people may also call 778-475-0111 or email info@vernonfitbody.com

