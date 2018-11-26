Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Paul Dooley (left) and anaesthetist Dr. Tom Cull are supporting the 31st Annual Light A Bulb Campaign for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, which, according to the foundation, is off to a slow start because of the rotating Canada Post strikes. (VJHF photo)

Vernon campaigns points finger at Canada Post for slow start

31st annual Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Light A Bulb campaign is at $44,000 of $275,000 goal

Organizers believe the rotating strikes at Canada Post have had an effect on the annual Light A Bulb campaign for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

The 31st annual campaign, launched on Nov. 7, has raised $44,000 of its $275,000 target, with officials pointing a finger at the strikes.

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation is raising funds for critical equipment at VJH. The goal of the campaign is to give VJH surgeons the equipment needed to perform more surgeries, ultimately reducing wait times and improving patient outcomes so our loved ones can get on the road to recovery much sooner.

“We would like to thank all of the generous people who have donated to Light A Bulb so far,” said Lisa Westermark, VJHF executive director. “Light A Bulb is a fixture in the North Okanagan and an important initiative for the foundation. We want to reassure folks that they can continue to mail in their donation forms despite the postal strike and that online donations are a safe and secure option.”

Local organizations who have contributed to the Light A Bulb Campaign include Armstrong Veterinary Clinic, Army Navy Airforce Veterans #5, Arrowhead Electric, Coldstream Women’s Institute, Kim’s Concrete Finishing Ltd., and the Royal Purple Society Vernon Lodge #123.

Help the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation light the tree on top of the hospital with donations.

Each $35 tax-deductible gift will light one bulb on the tree of lights; $500 will light an entire string. Every gift, great or small, brings the foundation closer to raising $275,000 for critical equipment at VJH.

Please donate online at www.vjhfoundation.org by mailed to VJH Foundation, 2101–32nd Street, Vernon BC V1T 5L2 or by phone at 250-558-1362.

