Vernon CMHA video showcases community support

Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Vernon and District premiered its Partners in Community video this week featuring participants, volunteers, staff and community members who support local mental health.

The video showcases some of the many programs and services offered by CMHA Vernon and the impact of the organization in the North Okanagan.

“We are fortunate to have so many community members who care about mental health. We want to thank them for their dedication, and to reach out to others who need help and to those who can give help,” said Julia Payson, CMHA Vernon and District executive director.

In 2017, CMHA Vernon volunteers donated more than 20,000 hours of their time helping operate the organization’s social enterprises The Georgette Thrift Shop and CMHA Recycling which annually collects 10,000 tonnes of waste.

Volunteers also provide vital community connections by answering calls to the Crisis Line which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and making daily phone calls 365 days a year through the Good Morning Program to community members living alone or isolated from the community.

Staff, volunteers and participants prepare and serve more than 6,400 meals each year for nutrition programs, while more than 1,200 residents from Armstrong, Lumby and Vernon took part in educational programs to improve their mental health.

The video features volunteers, community leaders, supporters and those facing mental health challenges.

“It is important that we show the many faces associated with mental health in our community. By joining together we will continue to connect people to the community because this is how lives are changed and saved,” said Payson.

The video project is part of the Downtown Vernon Association’s (DVA) Video Co-op program. Neil Scott from Strategic Video for Business Inc. has partnered with DVA and its members to create a series of videos showcasing downtown Vernon businesses and associations.


