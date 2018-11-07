Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation launches 31st Light a bulb Campaign

This year, the funds raised through Light A Bulb will go towards the purchase of six new state-of-the-art anaesthetic machines.

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation has officially launched its 31st annual Light A Bulb Campaign on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at Vernon Jubilee Hospital to raise $275,000 for critical equipment at VJH.

The goal of the campaign is to give VJH surgeons the ability to perform more surgeries, ultimately reducing wait times and improving patient outcomes so our loved ones can get on the road to recovery much sooner.

This year, the funds raised through Light A Bulb will go towards the purchase of six new state-of-the-art anaesthetic machines. This is a part of VJH Foundation’s larger campaign, OPERATION: Surgical Care for Life, which will equip an additional operating room, purchase anaesthetic machines and a new urology table with real-time imaging.

Not one surgery in the hospital takes place without the administration of some sort of anaesthesia and over 8,000 procedures are performed annually at Vernon Jubilee Hospital. Doctors need to act quickly and efficiently in order to save lives. Having all surgical rooms equipped with the same anaesthetic machines at the same time is crucial so the anaesthesiologists can focus on the patient instead of figuring out different equipment.

“We need to have equipment that you can count on, that you’re familiar with, and that you know inside and out so, during a crisis or emergency, there’s no second guessing,” said Dr. Tom Cull, Anaesthesiologist and Head, VJH Department of Anesthesia.

The tree on top of Vernon Jubilee Hospital was fully lit on Wednesday to mark the beginning of the campaign. Later next week, the lights will be turned off and lit throughout the campaign in stages as the Foundation advances towards its goal.

Light A Bulb brochures will be delivered in mailboxes throughout the North Okanagan in the next week — Canada Post willing.

If anyone has a fun idea to help raise funds for the Light A Bulb campaign, VJH urges you to get your business, school, club, or organization involved. To do so, those interested can connect with the hospital by calling 250-558-1362 for support and information on launching your own fundraiser.

The goal: to light up the tree on top of Vernon Jubilee Hospital. Each $35 tax-deductible gift will light one bulb on the tree of lights with $500 lighting an entire string. Every gift, great or small, brings us closer to raising $275,000 for critical equipment at VJH.

Donations can be made online at www.vjhfoundation.org or mailed to Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, 2101-32nd Street Vernon BC V1T 5L2.

