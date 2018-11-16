Vernon local humanizes the 31st ‘Light a Bulb’ campaign

“Everybody is bring asked to donate now but this is important so I want to put a human face on it and if it’s mine, then I’m glad I can help.”

Lisa Westermark, Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Executive Director, says donations to this holiday season’s Light A Bulb campaign will support six state-of-the-art anaesthesia machines for the hospital.

In attempt humanize this year’s Light a Bulb Campaign, Vernon’s local Leila Ward shares her story.

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation launched their 31st campaign earlier this month to raise $275,000 for critical equipment at VJH. They announced that all funds raised will go towards the purchase of six new state-of-the-art anaesthetic machines as part of VJH Foundation’s larger campaign, OPERATION: Surgical Care for Life, which will equip an additional operating room, purchase anaesthetic machines and a new urology table with real-time imaging.

The goal of the campaign is to give VJH surgeons the ability to perform more surgeries, ultimately reducing wait times and improving patient outcomes so our loved ones can get on the road to recovery much sooner.

Ward said that when she heard about this year’s campaign and its goal, she felt she needed to help.

“When I heard they were going to get all this surgical equipment for the hospital, I said, ‘whatever you need, let me know’ because this is so important. Everybody is bring asked to donate now but this is important so I want to put a human face on it and if it’s mine, then I’m glad I can help.”

Ward, who needs a hip replacement and has also found a lump on her breast, said that she has experienced horrible wait times to see a specialist.

“I am waiting right now for a mammogram and they are way behind; almost two months behind. So it feels like they’re almost trying to do this [the campaign] for me and get more machines that will speed up the process because you shouldn’t let women with lumps wait.”

She is also one of the many seniors living in the area. She said that, with an aging population, the need for this type of equipment will continue to increase.

“Let’s fundraise now and it’ll really help us later,” she said. “When you get older you just need more medical attention. So let’s all help them get to their goal.”

Seen from virtually every place in town, the tree on top of Vernon Jubilee Hospital can be seen slowing getting brighter throughout the month. Bulbs are being lit throughout the campaign as the Foundation advances towards its ultimate goal of $275,000. Ward plans to spend the next upcoming weeks spreading awareness throughout the city, pointing to the lights atop the hospital and encouraging people to participate.

VJH urges anyone who is interested in fundraising to you to get involved. To do so, those interested can connect with the hospital by calling 250-558-1362 for support and information on launching your own fundraiser.

Donations can be made online at www.vjhfoundation.org or mailed to Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, 2101-32nd Street Vernon BC V1T 5L2.

