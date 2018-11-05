Vernon organization gears up for International Science Centre Day

Alisa Tordoff and Reed Whalley enjoy the Take Your Daughter To The Science Centre event held at Okanagan Science Centre recently. (File photo)

Vernon’s own Okanagan Science Centre is getting into the celebrating mood as it gears up for International Science Centre and Science Museum Day Nov. 10.

“Central to our mission is ensuring science is for everyone,” said Jim Swingle, executive director. “It is important to us to offer free days at the Science Centre so that everyone in the community can enjoy and benefit from what we offer here. We hope lots of families will come down and see what we’re doing.”

Related: Science Centre promotes research

The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., will feature demonstrations and hands-on activities for children and families throughout the day. Kal Tire will have a by-donation barbecue set up in the parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the proceeds going to providing Okanagan Science Centre Family Memberships to Vernon families in need.

The day, Swingle said, will also give the community a chance to see the new gallery floor made possible by Kal Tire’s donation through its recycled tire program.

For more information, visit www.okscience.ca or ca;; 250-545-3644.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.