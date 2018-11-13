Vernon pottery show supports NOYFSS program

April Sheehan is holding a pottery show and sale in support of NOYFSS program Nov. 17. (Photo submitted)

A local potter is looking to give back.

April Sheehan’s show and sale will be held Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in her home located at 1604-30th Ave., just in time for Christmas shopping.

“All items are handmade of original design with many one-of-a-kind pieces,” Sheehan said. “The functional ware (mugs, bowls, plates) are food safe, dishwasher safe, microwave safe, as well as oven and freezer safe. Most of the pottery is wheel thrown but some hand built items are available as well.”

A percentage of sales plus all profits will be donated to The Cammy LaFleur Street Nurse Outreach Program administered by the North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS).

