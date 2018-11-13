April Sheehan is holding a pottery show and sale in support of NOYFSS program Nov. 17. (Photo submitted)

Vernon pottery show supports NOYFSS program

April Sheehan’s show and sale is Nov. 17

A local potter is looking to give back.

April Sheehan’s show and sale will be held Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in her home located at 1604-30th Ave., just in time for Christmas shopping.

“All items are handmade of original design with many one-of-a-kind pieces,” Sheehan said. “The functional ware (mugs, bowls, plates) are food safe, dishwasher safe, microwave safe, as well as oven and freezer safe. Most of the pottery is wheel thrown but some hand built items are available as well.”

Related: Potter holds fundraising show and sale

A percentage of sales plus all profits will be donated to The Cammy LaFleur Street Nurse Outreach Program administered by the North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS).

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Acclaimed AC/DC tribute to rock Vernon nightclub
Next story
Okanagan Screen Arts road trip drama delves into broken family

Just Posted

Vernon pottery show supports NOYFSS program

April Sheehan’s show and sale is Nov. 17

Air quality advisory ends in Vernon, continues in Lavington

The initial advisory was issued Friday

Jazz trumpeter takes Vernon Jazz Club stage

Mike Field will perform Nov. 17

Three structures burn in Spallumcheen

Three structures on the property were engulfed in flames upon officer’s arrival.

Vernon remembers: Remembrance Day ceremony sees crowd

Nov. 11, 2018 marks 100 years since the armistice was signed

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 13, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

VIDEO: Vernon Farmers’ Market bustles at rec centre

It may have moved indoors for the season but the Vernon Farmers’ Market was no less dynamic.

Most fatal overdose victims did not have recent police contact: Stats Canada

11 per cent of those who fatally overdosed in B.C. had four or more contacts with the police

Acclaimed AC/DC tribute to rock Vernon nightclub

BC/DC will perform at Status Nightclub Nov. 30

Vernon’s Caetani Centre hosts photo class

Class begins Nov. 16

Birch paintings fill Vernon gallery walls

Carol Simpson Taylor is Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames featured artist of the month

Calgarians head to the polls to declare ‘yea’ or ‘nay’ on Winter Games

The question “are you for or are you against hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games?” was to be posed to them Tuesday in a plebiscite to help determine whether the city should move ahead with a bid.

Heir’s big birthday: 70 candles lined up for Prince Charles

Prince Charles turns 70 Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, still serving in the heir to the throne role he has filled since he was a young child.

Okanagan Screen Arts road trip drama delves into broken family

Boundaries screens at the Vernon Towne Cinema Nov. 19

Most Read