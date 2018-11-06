A cropped image of Neil Erickson’s work, which is on display at Intermezzo Restaurant and Wine Cellar. (Neil Erickson painting)

Vernon restaurant welcomes artist’s paintings

Neil Erickson’s work is on display at Intermezzo Restaurant and Wine Cellar

The perfect pairing of pinot and paint – that’s what Intermezzo Restaurant and Wine Cellar has on offer.

Paintings by Neil Erickson flood the walls of the restaurant, all of which are now for sale.

“I visualize each painting as far as possible, to a place of tension and energy, like the boiling point of water turning to steam. It is here I simply must paint,” Erickson said.

“I work as fast as I can with an assortment of tools in acrylics. I strive to increase the power of my paintings and avoid corrections which invariably decrease the immediacy of them. I paint in two approaches; one of abstraction and the other representational.”

Born in Alberta in 1953 and raised in the Peace River region of B.C., Erickson, who now lives in Vernon with his wife Sherrie, has been an artist for more than 45 years. He has exhibited his works in fine art galleries in Vancouver, Salt Spring Island and White Rock.

