Katie MacGillivray is one of 4,100 Canadians who suffer from CF. (Photo contributed).

Vernon woman embarks on Peru trek for Cystic Fibrosis research

Elaine MacGillivray is taking part in the walk for CF Canada on behalf of her daughter Katie.

A Vernon mother’s trek for Cystic Fibrosis is reaching new heights.

Elaine MacGillivray is taking part in the CF Canada Worldwide Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History: Peru Edition in support of her daughter Katie MacGillivray, 20, and the 4,200 other Canadians living with Cystic Fibrosis. She will be among 90 Canadians participating in this eight-day trek to the Incan citadel of Machu Picchu.

Related: Okanagan resident rallies for life

Related: MLA pushing province and pharmaceutical to save Vernon woman

“This once in a lifetime adventure will reach for new peaks in support of cystic fibrosis research, care, and a cure,” said Elaine.

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is the most common fatal genetic disease affecting Canadian children and young adults. According to Cystic Fibrosis Canada, every week one baby born in Canada is diagnosed with CF through newborn screening. It is estimated that one in every 3,600 children born in Canada has CF. More than 4,100 Canadian children, adolescents, and adults with cystic fibrosis attend specialized CF clinics.

The funds raised through this trek are helping Canadians who live with this disease. CF affects the lungs and digestive system and is the most common incurable genetic disease affecting children and young adults. About one in 25 Canadians carry a CF gene and while medical advancements have greatly improved the length and quality of life but a cure has not been found. The estimated median age of survival in Canada for those living with CF is now 53 years, but about half of the patients who died from CF complications in 2016 were under 39 years of age.

“I am inspired to do this trek in support of my daughter Katie. She works hard every day to stay healthy and prevent chest infections: daily chest physio and nebulizer treatments, check-ups to Vancouver every two-three months, dietary restrictions, and prolonged illnesses have been a part of Katie’s life since diagnosis at age four,” said Elaine. “Despite these extra challenges, Katie was an honour student at BX and VSS, and participated in school and community sports through grade 12. She was a member of student voice at VSS, travelled to Ghana on a school volunteer trip, and volunteered for Gleaners, the Salvation Army, and Vernon Mission. Since she was 16, Katie has always had a part-time job and has worked at the Vernon RONA, Pho Fusion, Temptasian, and PRT.”

Katie attends the University of Calgary and is studying Actuarial Science.

“Her positive attitude is truly an inspiration to anyone that knows her and watches her live life to the fullest.”

Although she is paying for the travel costs to go to the walk in Peru, Elaine is also fundraising for the cause — a minimum of $4,200 for CF Canada: $1 for every person in Canada with CF.

“To date, I have raised money by collecting bottles, saving money on parking fees, and by receiving donations towards this goal,” she said.

Anyone who wants to contribute to the cause may do so a few ways: online using the link below to my fundraising page: https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/FundraisingPage.aspx?registrationID=4203310&langPref=en-CA#&panel1-1, through the CF Canada website: www.cysticfibrosis.ca/walk/2019 and donate to participant Elaine MacGillivray, or via cheque made out to CF Canada – mail c/o Elaine MacGillivray, 2433 14th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 8K5 (cell: 250-308-6103). A tax receipt will be sent directly from CF Canada for any donation of $20 or greater.

As of Tuesday morning, Elaine raised $3,473 of her $4,200 goal. The trek takes place in May 2019. The group as a whole is hoping to raise $300,000 for CF. So far they have raised $125,805.

Related: EDITORIAL: Dix must take action

Related: Government needs to act…now

Related: B.C. women cut off life-changing medication

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on

 

(Photo contributed).

Previous story
Stage play about Christian persecution comes to Vernon

Just Posted

Vernon Marauders primed for playoffs

Face Kamloops Broncos in first-round Interior League action

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department hires new officer

Chris Bridgeman, a veteran of the department, has been hired as training/operations officer

Upgrade work begins on Killiney Beach Park

Community park on Okanagan Lake’s west side suffered significant flood damage in 2017

Vancouver author, poet, songwriter hosts readings at Vernon’s Caetani Centre

Bill Arnott presents his readings Nov. 7

Vernon woman embarks on Peru trek for Cystic Fibrosis research

Elaine MacGillivray is taking part in the walk for CF Canada on behalf of her daughter Katie.

From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada

Bill Durst Duo spins blues at Vernon’s Record City

Event is Nov. 3

Justin Trudeau to visit B.C., exonerate First Nations war chiefs who were hanged

The Prime Minister is expected to personally exonerate the chiefs in a visit near Williams Lake

Greyhound service comes to an end in Okanagan

Just three people were on hand at Kelowna bus station, all trying to figure out how to get home

Family helping victim of violent Sicamous home invasion relocate

Money is being raised via GoFundMe to help replace stolen items and move away from site of attack

“I want to leave” Vancouver Whitecaps captain Waston looking for new home

Waston joined the Whitecaps in 2014 and became captain before the 2017 MLS season

Okanagan Boys and Girls Club – Penticton receives facelift

Staff and volunteers with Team Depot worked to repaint a majority of the facility

‘Progressive’ contractors, unions call for share of B.C. public construction

NDP’s building trades rule drives up costs, Claire Trevena told

$1M unclaimed lottery ticket sold in B.C.

The winning ticket was purchased in Victoria on Jan. 3, 2018

Most Read