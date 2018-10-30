Vernon woman embarks on Peru trek for Cystic Fibrosis research

Elaine MacGillivray is taking part in the walk for CF Canada on behalf of her daughter Katie.

A Vernon mother’s trek for Cystic Fibrosis is reaching new heights.

Elaine MacGillivray is taking part in the CF Canada Worldwide Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History: Peru Edition in support of her daughter Katie MacGillivray, 20, and the 4,200 other Canadians living with Cystic Fibrosis. She will be among 90 Canadians participating in this eight-day trek to the Incan citadel of Machu Picchu.

“This once in a lifetime adventure will reach for new peaks in support of cystic fibrosis research, care, and a cure,” said Elaine.

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is the most common fatal genetic disease affecting Canadian children and young adults. According to Cystic Fibrosis Canada, every week one baby born in Canada is diagnosed with CF through newborn screening. It is estimated that one in every 3,600 children born in Canada has CF. More than 4,100 Canadian children, adolescents, and adults with cystic fibrosis attend specialized CF clinics.

The funds raised through this trek are helping Canadians who live with this disease. CF affects the lungs and digestive system and is the most common incurable genetic disease affecting children and young adults. About one in 25 Canadians carry a CF gene and while medical advancements have greatly improved the length and quality of life but a cure has not been found. The estimated median age of survival in Canada for those living with CF is now 53 years, but about half of the patients who died from CF complications in 2016 were under 39 years of age.

“I am inspired to do this trek in support of my daughter Katie. She works hard every day to stay healthy and prevent chest infections: daily chest physio and nebulizer treatments, check-ups to Vancouver every two-three months, dietary restrictions, and prolonged illnesses have been a part of Katie’s life since diagnosis at age four,” said Elaine. “Despite these extra challenges, Katie was an honour student at BX and VSS, and participated in school and community sports through grade 12. She was a member of student voice at VSS, travelled to Ghana on a school volunteer trip, and volunteered for Gleaners, the Salvation Army, and Vernon Mission. Since she was 16, Katie has always had a part-time job and has worked at the Vernon RONA, Pho Fusion, Temptasian, and PRT.”

Katie attends the University of Calgary and is studying Actuarial Science.

“Her positive attitude is truly an inspiration to anyone that knows her and watches her live life to the fullest.”

Although she is paying for the travel costs to go to the walk in Peru, Elaine is also fundraising for the cause — a minimum of $4,200 for CF Canada: $1 for every person in Canada with CF.

“To date, I have raised money by collecting bottles, saving money on parking fees, and by receiving donations towards this goal,” she said.

Anyone who wants to contribute to the cause may do so a few ways: online using the link below to my fundraising page: https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/FundraisingPage.aspx?registrationID=4203310&langPref=en-CA#&panel1-1, through the CF Canada website: www.cysticfibrosis.ca/walk/2019 and donate to participant Elaine MacGillivray, or via cheque made out to CF Canada – mail c/o Elaine MacGillivray, 2433 14th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 8K5 (cell: 250-308-6103). A tax receipt will be sent directly from CF Canada for any donation of $20 or greater.

As of Tuesday morning, Elaine raised $3,473 of her $4,200 goal. The trek takes place in May 2019. The group as a whole is hoping to raise $300,000 for CF. So far they have raised $125,805.

