Vernon workshop ingites holiday spirit

The 12th annual Children’s Christmas Gift House is now underway.

“The community’s help is needed to assist children low on cash but big on heart this Christmas,” a Sutton Realtors spokesperson said. “Donations of gifts for moms or dads are being sought. Sutton Realtors have rolled up their sleeves to pitch in with Sandra Bradley and the Red Head Realtor team in our office.”

Bradley at the Sutton Group Lakefront Realty Vernon started the Children’s Christmas Workshop in 2006 with the help of colleagues who were looking for a way to give back to the community and assist those in need.

“Children low on cash but big on heart can purchase gifts for their parents, grandparents and important adults in their lives.”

With the help of volunteers, the store is set up with gifts donated by the community. Moms and dads wait in the kitchen enjoying a cup of coffee, Sun Rype juice and baked good while the Kalamalka Secondary Leadership Program students escort the children through the store helping them to pick out the perfect Christmas gift. These gifts are then wrapped by other volunteers so they are ready to go directly under the Christmas tree.

“The kids get to experience the joy of giving. For 10 cents to $1 they can buy a great gift to put under the tree for the special adults in their lives,” a spokesperson said.

Any money raised is returned to the community.

“It is such a joy watching the pride and smiles on the young children’s faces as they carry their purchased gifts back to mom and dad.”

More than 60 volunteers help with the event, which would not be possible without the generous donations received by the community, a spokesperson said.

“Please check your cupboards, drawers and closets for any items you may have but no longer need or want. We are looking for items a child would like to purchase for moms or dads, things like wallets, tools, gadgets, games, trinkets, jewelry, lotions, candles, decorative items, kitchen ware and novelty items. We also need gift bags, wrap, tissue and bows. The items can be used but must look new.”

Unwrapped donations can be dropped off at Sutton Group Lakefront Realty, Ladies World, We Care Home Health Services, Peoples Place, Century 21 Executives Vernon, Re/Max Vernon, Royal LePage Vernon, Vantage One Realty/Credit Unions, Brew Mart Vernon and City Furniture Vernon.

This year’s event is at The Peoples Place Dec. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

