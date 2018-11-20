The Light Up is set for this Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the downtown corridor. (Erin Christie/Morning Star Staff)

Vernon’s 25th Annual Light Up Saturday

The event runs from 5-8 p.m. along 30th Avenue in Downtown Vernon

A longstanding Vernon tradition is happening for its 25th consecutive year along 30th Avenue in Downtown Vernon this Saturday.

Event organizers, the Downtown Vernon Association (DVA) are excited to be welcoming over 50 vendors who are participating in the 25th Annual Light Up with activities, food, entertainment and more. The event runs from 5 – 8 p.m.

“This is Vernon’s kick-off to the winter,” said Events and Promotions Coordinator Dudley Coulter. “It’s a great way to fend off the cold and come together as a community while enjoying downtown’s unique character.”

This year, each block has one main attraction with other vendors and booths in between:

  • 2900 Block: Colouring Contest by Wayside
  • 3000 Block: Plasma Cars by Vernon Teach and Learn Ltd.
  • 3100 Block: Visits with Santa by iNFOnews.ca
  • 3200 Block: Bonfire and marshmallow raost by Santa’s Anonymous
  • 3300 Block: Food Truck Alley by Valley First
  • 3400 Block: Ornament Decorating by Nature’s Fare

Vernon’s official Legacy Tree will light up at 5:00 pm at the corner of 30th Avenue and 35th Street.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

