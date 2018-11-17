This is the second win for the Vernon man. (Photo submitted).

Vernon’s Brett Taylor wins Vernon Wing’s 9th annual wing eating contest

“I just kind of winged it I guess.”

He may be slender but this Vernonite can eat — fast.

Vernon’s Brett Taylor only took 3 minutes 47 seconds to eat two orders — 20 hot wings — and claim victory Thursday at Vernon Wing’s 9th annual wing eating contest.

“I just kind of winged it I guess,”said Taylor. “I just headed there after work and knew I could do it.”

“Congratulations to Brett Taylor on his narrow victory in the Vernon Wings qualifying for the provincial wing eating competition. Brett used his squish and squeeze technique to finish in 3:47:58. #WINGSchamp2018,” wrote WINGS on their Facebook page.

Taylor, who also won in 2014, earned free wings for the year and a $25 gift card. Taylor will represent Vernon at the provincial competition on Nov. 9 at the WINGS location in Surrey. If he brings home the provincial title there, he will come home with a full stomach, the title and $500.

Vernon is one of 11 WINGS locations throughout the province. The local branch is located at 101 – 5200 Anderson Way.

