IG Wealth Management’s Sattu Mahapatra (left), Greg Jones, Andy Erickson, Chris Hodgkinson, Mike Fox and Rick Schaab present a cheque for $5,500 to Lt. Tinisha and Lt. Stefan Reid of the Salvation Army. IG Wealth raised the money for the Food Bank at their Comedy Tour recently. (Photo submitted)

IG Wealth Management’s Sattu Mahapatra (left), Greg Jones, Andy Erickson, Chris Hodgkinson, Mike Fox and Rick Schaab present a cheque for $5,500 to Lt. Tinisha and Lt. Stefan Reid of the Salvation Army.

Related: Vernon grocers give back to food bank

Related: College opens food bank for students

IG Wealth raised the money for the Food Bank at their Comedy Tour recently.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.