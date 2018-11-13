Acclaimed AC/DC tribute to rock Vernon nightclub

For almost two decades, they have carved out their path as an acclaimed tribute to rock n’ roll legends AC/DC.

BC/DC is bringing the music of their favourite band to Vernon’s Status Nightclub Nov. 30.

“While a web search will turn up dozens of AC/DC tribute acts around the world, there aren’t likely many who’ve so successfully branded the Aussie band’s timeless raunch with such epic rock n’ roll fury while also managing to bottle the essence of a wild frontier lifestyle,” a BC/DC spokesperson said.

With more than 1,000 live performances in their rear-view mirror, BC/DC has worked hard to cement their place in Canada’s rock scene. The group has taken their show internationally, with shows at the CFL halftime show, Winter X-Games in Colorado, The Palms Resort in Las Vegas and various venues in China, Thailand and Mexico.

“With their over-the-top stage energy, BC/DC delivers every last note of all the classic songs with absolute authority,” a spokesperson said.

BC/DC is rooted in the Bon Scott-era catalogue (Dirty Deeds, TNT, Jailbreak, Let There Be Rock) but also pays homage to AC/DC’s second golden era with essentials Back in Black, For Those ABout to Rock, Hells Bells and more.

The show at Status Nightclub is set for Nov. 30 at 10:30 p.m. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 advance or $20 at the door and are available through www.statusvernon.com.

