BC/DC brings their acclaimed tribute to rock n’ roll legends AC/DC to Vernon’s Status Nightclub Nov. 30. (Adrian Wagner Photography)

Acclaimed AC/DC tribute to rock Vernon nightclub

BC/DC will perform at Status Nightclub Nov. 30

For almost two decades, they have carved out their path as an acclaimed tribute to rock n’ roll legends AC/DC.

BC/DC is bringing the music of their favourite band to Vernon’s Status Nightclub Nov. 30.

“While a web search will turn up dozens of AC/DC tribute acts around the world, there aren’t likely many who’ve so successfully branded the Aussie band’s timeless raunch with such epic rock n’ roll fury while also managing to bottle the essence of a wild frontier lifestyle,” a BC/DC spokesperson said.

With more than 1,000 live performances in their rear-view mirror, BC/DC has worked hard to cement their place in Canada’s rock scene. The group has taken their show internationally, with shows at the CFL halftime show, Winter X-Games in Colorado, The Palms Resort in Las Vegas and various venues in China, Thailand and Mexico.

“With their over-the-top stage energy, BC/DC delivers every last note of all the classic songs with absolute authority,” a spokesperson said.

BC/DC is rooted in the Bon Scott-era catalogue (Dirty Deeds, TNT, Jailbreak, Let There Be Rock) but also pays homage to AC/DC’s second golden era with essentials Back in Black, For Those ABout to Rock, Hells Bells and more.

The show at Status Nightclub is set for Nov. 30 at 10:30 p.m. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 advance or $20 at the door and are available through www.statusvernon.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon’s Caetani Centre hosts photo class
Next story
Vernon pottery show supports NOYFSS program

Just Posted

Vernon pottery show supports NOYFSS program

April Sheehan’s show and sale is Nov. 17

Air quality advisory ends in Vernon, continues in Lavington

The initial advisory was issued Friday

Jazz trumpeter takes Vernon Jazz Club stage

Mike Field will perform Nov. 17

Three structures burn in Spallumcheen

Three structures on the property were engulfed in flames upon officer’s arrival.

Vernon remembers: Remembrance Day ceremony sees crowd

Nov. 11, 2018 marks 100 years since the armistice was signed

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 13, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

VIDEO: Vernon Farmers’ Market bustles at rec centre

It may have moved indoors for the season but the Vernon Farmers’ Market was no less dynamic.

Most fatal overdose victims did not have recent police contact: Stats Canada

11 per cent of those who fatally overdosed in B.C. had four or more contacts with the police

Acclaimed AC/DC tribute to rock Vernon nightclub

BC/DC will perform at Status Nightclub Nov. 30

Vernon’s Caetani Centre hosts photo class

Class begins Nov. 16

Birch paintings fill Vernon gallery walls

Carol Simpson Taylor is Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames featured artist of the month

Calgarians head to the polls to declare ‘yea’ or ‘nay’ on Winter Games

The question “are you for or are you against hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games?” was to be posed to them Tuesday in a plebiscite to help determine whether the city should move ahead with a bid.

Heir’s big birthday: 70 candles lined up for Prince Charles

Prince Charles turns 70 Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, still serving in the heir to the throne role he has filled since he was a young child.

Okanagan Screen Arts road trip drama delves into broken family

Boundaries screens at the Vernon Towne Cinema Nov. 19

Most Read