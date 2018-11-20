All Saints church fundraising continues for repairs

Christmas Tea and Bazaar Dec. 1 will assist with repair costs

As repairs continue to the historic All Saints Anglican Church, an upcoming event aims to get everyone in the spirit of giving.

Raising money to pay for the hall repairs, A Christmas Tea and Bazaar takes place Saturday, Dec. 1 at the church (3205 27th St.), from

2-4 p.m.

See: VIDEO: Vernon’s All Saints church reno needs donation push

Home baking, jams and jellies, meat pies, live swags and decorated buckets will be available. Hand made decorations and gifts include knitting, sewing, tree ornaments, snowmen, Santa Clauses, wreaths and more. Or look for a bargain in the regifting section.

Tea, coffee or juice and plate of goodies will be served with a smile for $5 each.

“We appreciate your support,” said Nell McInnes. “Bring your friends and family and enjoy our Bazaar and Tea.”

