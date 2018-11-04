The Ancora Ensemble give their debut winter performance with Wintersongs on Nov. 24 at Salmon Arm’s First United Church. (Photo by Judi Nori)

Ancora Ensemble returns with winter debut

Wintersongs concert to take place at First United Church in Salmon Arm on Nov. 24

The award-winning Ancora Ensemble is preparing to ring in the winter with a series of concerts celebrating the season.

Under the artistic direction of Terry Logan, the 15-member Ancora Ensemble will be presenting Wintersongs at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23 at Vernon’s Peace Lutheran Church, and again at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24 at the First United Church in Salmon Arm.

Logan says the ensemble’s upcoming debut winter-themed show is a departure from their annual, February Heart Songs concerts, driven by a mix of public interest and a desire to do more performances.

Related: Women’s choir sings from the heart

“We have excellent singers in the group, it’s a fully auditioned group, and we were thinking we could move along a little faster, because we used to get together in September and have a concert in February,” said Logan. “This way we keep it new and fresh.

“And people have said, ‘When is your next concert,’ because waiting for once a year I guess is pretty thin.”

Logan said the concert program will be filled with warm, melodious harmonies in up to eight parts designed to ease you into the holiday season. It will include Dona Nobis Pacem, Schubert’s Ave Maria, some Christmas holiday classics as well as two pieces by Norwegian composer Frode Fjellheim from the Disney movie Frozen.

The concerts will also feature Salmon Arm sisters Grace and Jessica Neudorf, who will sing as well as provide piano accompaniment.

Related: Ensemble performs songs to warm the heart

Rehearsals for the upcoming concerts, and all the ensemble’s shows, take place at Logan’s Armstrong studio.

“They work really hard and they’re really receptive and we all kind of have the same goal, to present beautiful, excellent choral music – so I find the most difficult music I can find,” laughs Logan. “Because as I say, we sing up to eight parts. This is where they come for a challenge. Lots of them are involved with other choirs, but this is where they come for a challenge.”

For the Salmon Arm concert, tickets, $20, are available at Acorn Music with ages 16 and under admitted free. The First United Church is a scent-free venue.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Nitty Gritty still loves performing live

Just Posted

Okanagan conservation officer urges against feeding bears

Violating the Wildlife Act can lead to fines of up to $575

Multi-vehicle crash closes Vernon street

39th Avnue closed at 13th Street due to three-vehicle crash Sunday, Nov. 4

Sleigh of Hope launches next weekend

Salmon Arm campaign kicks off with two days of music at Mall at Piccadilly

Vernon Panthers take Interior title

Cats ground Fulton 48-0 in senior AA varsity football play

Driving business a success on hit show Dragon’s Den

Michelle Rozka owns the Vernon franchise of Driving Miss Daisy and offers her services to anyone within the community.

Candlelight vigil honours the memory of Nicole Bell and other missing B.C. women

Friends and supporters share memories, grief and healing moments

PHOTOS: 2018 Treat Trail a success

Over 60 downtown businesses gave out candies to children dressed in costume Halloween afternoon.

11 orphaned golden retriever puppies ready for adoption from B.C. humane society

The puppies required emergency foster parents after their mother passed away in September

Puppies stranded on cliff in B.C. find ‘forever’ homes with rescue crew members

The 16-week-old dogs were found last month on the side of the cliff

Ancora Ensemble returns with winter debut

Wintersongs concert to take place at First United Church in Salmon Arm on Nov. 24

West Kelowna family fight for son’s future

Benjamin Weller was diagnosed with spastic diplegic cerebral palsy at six months old

B.C. town residents attempt to lasso wired deer

A distressed deer who has made numerous out-of-focus appearances on Facebook in… Continue reading

Investigators probing cause of fatal two-plane crash over Ottawa

One plane had reportedly been headed to the airport with ‘landing gear issues’

Former BC Lions player facing second-degree murder charge in ex-girlfriend’s death

Josh Boden is charged in connection to Kimberly Lynn Hallgarth’s 2009 death

Most Read