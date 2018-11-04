Ancora Ensemble returns with winter debut

Wintersongs concert to take place at First United Church in Salmon Arm on Nov. 24

The Ancora Ensemble give their debut winter performance with Wintersongs on Nov. 24 at Salmon Arm’s First United Church. (Photo by Judi Nori)

The award-winning Ancora Ensemble is preparing to ring in the winter with a series of concerts celebrating the season.

Under the artistic direction of Terry Logan, the 15-member Ancora Ensemble will be presenting Wintersongs at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23 at Vernon’s Peace Lutheran Church, and again at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24 at the First United Church in Salmon Arm.

Logan says the ensemble’s upcoming debut winter-themed show is a departure from their annual, February Heart Songs concerts, driven by a mix of public interest and a desire to do more performances.

“We have excellent singers in the group, it’s a fully auditioned group, and we were thinking we could move along a little faster, because we used to get together in September and have a concert in February,” said Logan. “This way we keep it new and fresh.

“And people have said, ‘When is your next concert,’ because waiting for once a year I guess is pretty thin.”

Logan said the concert program will be filled with warm, melodious harmonies in up to eight parts designed to ease you into the holiday season. It will include Dona Nobis Pacem, Schubert’s Ave Maria, some Christmas holiday classics as well as two pieces by Norwegian composer Frode Fjellheim from the Disney movie Frozen.

The concerts will also feature Salmon Arm sisters Grace and Jessica Neudorf, who will sing as well as provide piano accompaniment.

Rehearsals for the upcoming concerts, and all the ensemble’s shows, take place at Logan’s Armstrong studio.

“They work really hard and they’re really receptive and we all kind of have the same goal, to present beautiful, excellent choral music – so I find the most difficult music I can find,” laughs Logan. “Because as I say, we sing up to eight parts. This is where they come for a challenge. Lots of them are involved with other choirs, but this is where they come for a challenge.”

For the Salmon Arm concert, tickets, $20, are available at Acorn Music with ages 16 and under admitted free. The First United Church is a scent-free venue.

