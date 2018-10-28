Armstrong Metalfest band submission deadline nears

Submissions close Nov. 1

Submissions for Armstrong Metalfest are now open and all bands are welcome to submit themselves to play Western Canada’s longest running metal festival.

For 10 years running, West Metal Entertainment and Armstrong Metalfest has not only fostered the talent of hundreds of local bands, but brought in well-known, international acts to the little Canadian town of Armstrong. The 2019 edition of the festival will take place on July 12-13.

West Metal Entertainment promoter Jesse Valstar is getting ready for the biggest year yet.

“I am very excited to announce that Armstrong Metalfest 2019 is full steam ahead,” Valstar said. “We are embarking into a new decade of metal so we figure we may as well kick off this one right. Our team is expanded, refined and better than ever. We are looking forward to putting in the time to provide the best Armstrong Metalfest possible.”

Valstar said this will be a monumental year for not only the festival, but for the underground Canadian metal community in general. Submissions are open until Nov. 1. For more information on how to submit, visit armstrongmetalfest.ca/contact/band-submissions/.

