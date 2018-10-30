Armstrong Quilters close Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery season

Quilts crafted by the Armstrong Quilters are on display at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery Nov. 1-22. (Photo submitted)

The walls of the Armstrong and Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery will be kept warm for the Society’s final art show of the season.

Intricate quilts that depict everything from vibrant abstract work to pixelated landscapes crafted by the Armstrong Quilters will fill the Gallery Nov. 1-22. An opening reception is slated for Nov. 1 from 6-8 p.m.

“The theme is Stitched,” chuckled Susan Wilson, head of the Armstrong Quilters. “We decided we would just do Stitched because it would include everything.”

Comprised of an estimated 16 members ranging in age from 12 to 90-somethings, the Armstrong Quilters exhibition will feature 44 pieces of work of various styles and sizes from a dozen quilters.

This exhibition, Wilson said, falls hot on the heels of the Quilters’ recent show.

“It came more quickly than we would actually normally do a show,” Wilson said.

In order to allow time for creating pieces, Wilson said this will be the Quilters’ final show for a few years.

New members are always welcome to join, Wilson said. Armstrong Quilters meet the second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Anglican Church of St. James’ hall at 7 p.m. All levels of quilting ability are able to join the club.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

