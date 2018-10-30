Quilts crafted by the Armstrong Quilters are on display at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery Nov. 1-22. (Photo submitted)

Armstrong Quilters close Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery season

Opening reception is Nov. 1

The walls of the Armstrong and Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery will be kept warm for the Society’s final art show of the season.

Intricate quilts that depict everything from vibrant abstract work to pixelated landscapes crafted by the Armstrong Quilters will fill the Gallery Nov. 1-22. An opening reception is slated for Nov. 1 from 6-8 p.m.

“The theme is Stitched,” chuckled Susan Wilson, head of the Armstrong Quilters. “We decided we would just do Stitched because it would include everything.”

Comprised of an estimated 16 members ranging in age from 12 to 90-somethings, the Armstrong Quilters exhibition will feature 44 pieces of work of various styles and sizes from a dozen quilters.

Related: Armstrong Quilters put their talent on display

Related: Quilters are up to the challenge

This exhibition, Wilson said, falls hot on the heels of the Quilters’ recent show.

“It came more quickly than we would actually normally do a show,” Wilson said.

In order to allow time for creating pieces, Wilson said this will be the Quilters’ final show for a few years.

New members are always welcome to join, Wilson said. Armstrong Quilters meet the second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Anglican Church of St. James’ hall at 7 p.m. All levels of quilting ability are able to join the club.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. filmmaker wins Wildlife Oscar for toad documentary
Next story
Vancouver author, poet, songwriter hosts readings at Vernon’s Caetani Centre

Just Posted

Vernon Marauders primed for playoffs

Face Kamloops Broncos in first-round Interior League action

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department hires new officer

Chris Bridgeman, a veteran of the department, has been hired as training/operations officer

Upgrade work begins on Killiney Beach Park

Community park on Okanagan Lake’s west side suffered significant flood damage in 2017

Vancouver author, poet, songwriter hosts readings at Vernon’s Caetani Centre

Bill Arnott presents his readings Nov. 7

Vernon woman embarks on Peru trek for Cystic Fibrosis research

Elaine MacGillivray is taking part in the walk for CF Canada on behalf of her daughter Katie.

From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada

With so many Irish immigrants, B.C. now home to second Irish consulate

The space at The World Trade Center at Canada Place is being shared with Germany’s consulate

Bill Durst Duo spins blues at Vernon’s Record City

Event is Nov. 3

Justin Trudeau to visit B.C., exonerate First Nations war chiefs who were hanged

The Prime Minister is expected to personally exonerate the chiefs in a visit near Williams Lake

Greyhound service comes to an end in Okanagan

Just three people were on hand at Kelowna bus station, all trying to figure out how to get home

Family helping victim of violent Sicamous home invasion relocate

Money is being raised via GoFundMe to help replace stolen items and move away from site of attack

“I want to leave” Vancouver Whitecaps captain Waston looking for new home

Waston joined the Whitecaps in 2014 and became captain before the 2017 MLS season

Okanagan Boys and Girls Club – Penticton receives facelift

Staff and volunteers with Team Depot worked to repaint a majority of the facility

‘Progressive’ contractors, unions call for share of B.C. public construction

NDP’s building trades rule drives up costs, Claire Trevena told

Most Read