An avalanche has closed Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden. (John Lilley/Facebook photo)

Avalanche closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

An assessment is currently in progress

Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden due to an avalanche.

According to DriveBC, there is a high avalanche risk on the 142.5 km stretch of road between the two communities.

An assessment is currently in progress.

No detour available.

DriveBC is expected to provide an update at 5:00 p.m. (PDT).

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
