Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

Avalanche control work will close Highway 1 west of Revelstoke this afternoon (Jan. 2).

Work planned between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Boulder Mountain Avalanche Gate for approximately 16 km will close the highway from 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

No detour will be available.

An avalanche warning is in effect for backcountry areas across B.C.’s Interior, effective until Monday (Jan. 2). The warning covers most of the province’s Columbia Mountains, Glacier and Mount Revelstoke National Parks and the Northern Rockies and also extends from the southern boundaries of the Purcell Wilderness Conservancy, Kokanee and Valhalla Provincial Parks and Williston Lake north of Pine Pass and Mackenize.

