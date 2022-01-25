Avalanche deposit work to cause delays on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Work planned between Jan. 25 and Jan. 27 to cause delays for travellers

Highway 1, west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)

Avalanche deposit removal work will cause delays on Highway 1 near Revelstoke over the coming days.

Starting on Jan. 25, work between Mount Revelstoke National Park and Albert Canyon Rd for 3.6 km will cause 20 minute delays until 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 26.

Then, on Jan. 27, avalanche deposit removal between Summit Lake Bridge and Clanwilliam Bridge 9 km west of Revelstoke will put single lane alternating traffic into effect causing minor delays between 5:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Motorists in the area are asked to watch for traffic control personnel.

Check drivebc.ca for up to date traffic information.

READ MORE: Outdoor group urges B.C. government to expand budget for recreation

READ MORE: Kelowna International Airport pre-flight PCR testing available at ski resorts

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AvalancheRevelstoke