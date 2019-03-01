Bank robber sought by Kelowna cops

RCMP responded to a robbery at a bank on Pandosy Street early Friday morning

A Kelowna RCMP investigation team has taken over the investigation into an early morning bank robbery in Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP received a report of a robbery just committed at the Royal Bank of Canada Branch located in the 3000 block of Pandosy Street at 9:55 am. Front line officers responded to the scene and began to search the area for their suspect.

“The suspect reportedly entered the bank, and passed a note to one of the tellers, which demanded money,” states Cpl. Tania Carroll. “He fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. Although his note indicated he was in possession of a weapon, none were produced.”

The suspect has been described to police as a Caucasian male in his 50’s, standing approximately 5’ 8” to 5’ 10” tall, with white and grey facial stubble. He was seen wearing a big brown jacket, grey toque with a built in visor and a baggy pair of sweat pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Unsolved crimes in Kelowna includes washer, dryer and more stolen from West Kelowna
Next story
Me Too movement founder to speak in Kelowna

Just Posted

Beer league brawl in West Kelowna blows up on social media

A video of the Feb. 17 incident went viral with pick-ups from TSN, and Jay and Dan

Kelowna man hiking High Rim Trail for service dog funding

Robert Farrer wants to raise the costs of training one PTSD service dog

Me Too movement founder to speak in Kelowna

Tarana Burke will be at the Kelowna Community Theatre March 6

Crashes keep Vernon police busy

RCMP have responded to multiple incidents over the past 24 hours

Province provides funding to increase care for seniors

Close to $5.3 million allocated for Interior Health for this year

Okanagan Music Rundown: From Little Big Town to Ancient Engines, there are loads of live shows this week

Fill your calendar this week with these great shows

Indigenous-owned sustainable scallop farm gets licence

Prince Rupert-based Coastal Shellfish scallops will be sold live in B.C.

Bank robber sought by Kelowna cops

RCMP responded to a robbery at a bank on Pandosy Street early Friday morning

Unsolved crimes in Kelowna includes washer, dryer and more stolen from West Kelowna

CrimeStoppers searches for information on crimes from West Kelowna, Kelowna, and Lake Country

VIDEO: NHL goaltender Carey Price comforts young fan who lost mom to cancer

She died before she could make son’s dream come true to meet Price

Wilkinson apologizes for comments made about rental crisis

BC Liberal leader was under fire for calling renting a ‘fun’ and ‘wacky’ time

Cat-phishing tops list of Better Business Bureau’s 10 scams of 2018

More than 50,000 scams were reported across Canada last year

Okanagan police officers collaborate to create a safer Kelowna

The rollout of KOaST, otherwise known as Kelowna Outreach and Support Table, started Tuesday

Canada approves extradition for Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou

Chief financial officer is wanted in the United States on allegations of fraud

Most Read