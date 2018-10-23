A total of 64 cats and kittens have been surrendered to the BC SPCA South Okanagan-Similkameen branch on Sept. 18. (Jordyn Thomson/Western News)

BC SPCA runs for People’s Choice award for the best PSA

The winner with the most votes will be announced at the 2018 Annual Conference takes place on Nov. 9 in Kansas City, Missouri.

BC SPCA will be running for the People’s Choice award for the best PSA as part of the Association of Animal Welfare Advancement PSA awards for their ‘Free Kittens’ project.

The 2018 Annual Conference takes place on Nov. 9 in Kansas City. The awards honour the top public service announcements (PSA) or ads utilized in support of animals in need.

About a year ago, the BC SPCA developed the Kitten Box Project, an initiative that takes a lighthearted approach to highlight the cat overpopulation issue in B.C. The work that they’ve done through this initiative has been recognized throughout the province and they are now asking for your votes.

According to the SPCA, every day in B.C. thousands of kittens are born to family pets, stray cats living on the streets and feral cats. To showcase this issue, a big box with ‘free kittens’ in big letters on the outside was set up in locations throughout Vancouver Island. It quickly drew attention, attracting curious passersby.

“The reason we started this initiative is is to get people to think about cat overpopulation in a new way,” said Amy Morris, BC SPCA manager of public policy and outreach. “Looking through the peepholes, instead of free kittens they found messages raising awareness about B.C.’s cat overpopulation problem and the importance of spaying and neutering cats.”

Initial reactions to the box were varied. Some people disappointed not to have kittens on site while others were shocked at the idea of free kittens being handed out, but SPCA said that most walked away with a stronger understanding of the issues facing cats in the province and how they can help.

“Hundreds of people came by and engaged with the box. A unique encounter like this like this will encourage them to spread the message about the importance of spaying and neutering,” said Morris. “Raising awareness about free-roaming cats and kittens in B.C. is critical, as the population booms and kittens suffer.”

The PSA with the most votes takes the award. BC SPCA is up against organizations across North America. Anyone who wants to vote is encouraged to visit https://psaawards18.us.launchpad6.com/contest/1/entry/11 and click the vote button below the video.

