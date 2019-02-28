Beer league brawl in West Kelowna blows up on social media

A video of the Feb. 17 incident went viral with pick-ups from TSN, and Jay and Dan

Photo: TSN Instagram

People in West Kelowna expect to see their local BCHL team the Warriors make the news, but not often do clips from mens rec hockey end up on T.V., nonetheless get picked up by big name sports shows like TSN, Barstool Sports, or Jay and Dan.

The clip from a Feb. 17 brawl in a Pacific Adult Hockey League game at Royal Lepage Place in West Kelowna showcases some rare tactics from one of the team’s goalie.

In the match between the Flamingos and the Rumble Bees, the Flamingos were up big when things started to get dicey on the ice. While the players fought against the boards, the Flamingo’s goalie Tyler Fortin got involved and got caught breaking the stick of an opposing player.

No comment has been made by the PAHL on the incident.

Fortin was ejected from the game, and the Flamingos won the game 8-4.

