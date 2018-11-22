Centurion Levi Russell gives a sword fighting demonstration during the Emmanuel Baptist Church Bethlehem Star event at Emmanual Baptist Church last year. The event returns Dec. 7-9 this year. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Bethlehem Star shines bright in Vernon

Begin your Christmas…where Christmas began

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Emmanuel Baptist Church is set to host it’s 9th annual Bethlehem Star production Dec. 7, 8 and 9.

Bring your family and friends to the church for a spectacular journey through first century Bethlehem. Traveller favourites and a few new additions are sure to ignite a new wonder around the Christmas story.

“You’ll feel like you’re part of the story as you wander through the bustling marketplace; barter for goods with your shekels, join the Roman Army or visit livestock,” said Aaron Wilson, church administrator.

Along the way, you’ll meet some shepherds, wise men and experience the Christmas story through the eyes of Mary, mother of Jesus.

Check out photos and a video from last year here

“To round out your journey, there’ll be time to relax and enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and Christmas carols in our beautifully decorated sanctuary. The perfect way to end your adventure,” said Wilson.

Bethlehem Star is held at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Vernon and runs Friday, Dec. 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. Free admission and lots of parking. For more information visit www.emmanuelvernon.ca.

@VernonNews
lifestyles@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon woman launches fundraiser for Mexican orphanage

Just Posted

Free hospital parking won’t catch on in Okanagan

Interior Health not looking to follow the Surrey model for regional hospitals

Vernon suspect caught after bait car stolen

A Vernon offender took the ‘bait’ and attempted to steal a bait car Sunday.

Vernon man imprisoned for sex with minor

The accused’s name is being withheld to further protect the identity of the victim

Longtime Vernon Red Cross volunteer reflects upon service

Volunteer information session Nov. 27

Counsel obtained in alleged assault on Vernon officers case

Kyle Larue, 27, will appear next Dec. 13 to consult counsel

Crashes are not inevitable, says Kelowna lawyer

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims was held in Kelowna on Wednesday

Vernon woman launches fundraiser for Mexican orphanage

“I really wanted to help because when I was young and growing up in Mexico, I didn’t have any food either.”

Committee recommends how $15.2M in Humboldt Broncos donations should be divided

16 people were killed in the crash

Unsuccessful Shuswap mayoral candidate says election not valid

Beverley Iglesias files court documents stating ineligible voters in Chase cast ballots

Bethlehem Star shines bright in Vernon

Begin your Christmas…where Christmas began

Okanagan water board wants more invasive mussels protection

Increased detection service resources requested from provincial government

Former judge Wally Oppal added to B.C. legislature investigation

Speaker Darryl Plecas promises reporters update, then cancels

St. Michael’s principal, board president resign in wake of criminal probe

Police have announced sex-related charges against six students in connection with an alleged sexual assault

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

Most Read