Bethlehem Star shines bright in Vernon

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Emmanuel Baptist Church is set to host it’s 9th annual Bethlehem Star production Dec. 7, 8 and 9.

Bring your family and friends to the church for a spectacular journey through first century Bethlehem. Traveller favourites and a few new additions are sure to ignite a new wonder around the Christmas story.

“You’ll feel like you’re part of the story as you wander through the bustling marketplace; barter for goods with your shekels, join the Roman Army or visit livestock,” said Aaron Wilson, church administrator.

Along the way, you’ll meet some shepherds, wise men and experience the Christmas story through the eyes of Mary, mother of Jesus.

Check out photos and a video from last year here

“To round out your journey, there’ll be time to relax and enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and Christmas carols in our beautifully decorated sanctuary. The perfect way to end your adventure,” said Wilson.

Bethlehem Star is held at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Vernon and runs Friday, Dec. 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. Free admission and lots of parking. For more information visit www.emmanuelvernon.ca.

