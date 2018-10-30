Bill Durst Duo spins blues at Vernon’s Record City

Blues masters Bill Durst and Joe DeAngelis are set to bring their award-winning guitar work to Record City Nov. 3.

Dubbed the Bill Durst Duo, the pairing is Jack Richardson Hall of Famers Durst and his writing partner and bassist DeAngelis of the pioneering classic Canadian rockers Thundermug.

Durst claimed Best Canadian Blues Rock Album 2014 for Hard And Heavy and has seen a nomination for the 2013 Maple Blues Award–Electric Act Of The Year and was the winner of the London Music Scene Best Blues/R&B for 2012 and 2013.

“If you love blues you’ll love this show,” said a Record City spokesperson. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15 in advance, call 250-503-0038 for ticket reservation), and $20 at the door. All ages.

