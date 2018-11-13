A cropped image of Carol Simpson Tylor’s work on display at Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames until Christmas. (Carol Simpson Taylor painting)

Birch paintings fill Vernon gallery walls

Carol Simpson Taylor is Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames featured artist of the month

While she is predominantly self-taught, Carol Simpson Taylor’s realistic birch paintings and landscapes are collected by discerning art enthusiasts.

Taylor, who has been exhibiting her work at Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames since the space opened up to exclusively original art in 2006, has returned as the November and December artist of the month. Her work is on display through to Christmas.

“She is largely self-taught, used to be a regular contributor to the Calgary Stampede and several large gallery exhibitions,” said Nadine Wilson, Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames owner. “Carol has been a valuable resource to me and has become a personal friend. Her art is beautiful, ranging in size from 11 x 14 to 36 x 48. (There is) something for everyone.”

An open house is set for Thursday, Nov. 29.

“This will be the opening of all my gallery artists and coincidentally will mark the 14th annual Christmas Show and Sale at Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames.”

A pianist will entertain the opening.

