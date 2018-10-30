Black Press Media newsrooms win big at Webster Awards

Reporters from the 100 Mile Free Press and the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal have won the 2018 Jack Webster Award for Community Reporting for the special supplement “Fire Fight”, about the 2017 wildfires in the Interior of British Columbia.

Max Winkelman and Tara Sprickerhoff of the 100 Mile Free Press, and Barbara Roden of the Journal, received the award at a ceremony in Vancouver on Oct. 29. The Webster Awards are given annually in honour of legendary B.C. journalist Jack Webster, to the best in British Columbia journalism in a variety of categories.

The Community Reporting award recognizes a journalist or a team of journalists from small or targeted-market news organizations – representing distinct geographic, cultural, or demographic communities – whose work exemplifies enterprise, innovation, and excellence in shining a light on significant issues in their communities.

The 100 Mile Free Press and the Journal were competing against two other nominees: Elizabeth Nolan (Gulf Islands Driftwood), for “Dying with Dignity”, and Keri Coles (Oak Bay News) for “92-year-old WWII veteran united with family of fallen soldier after decades-long search”.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter