Union Duke will perform at Record City Nov. 9. (Photo submitted)

Bluegrass tunes to rock Vernon’s Record City

It’s a soulful blend of indie rock, bluegrass and country.

It’s a soulful blend of indie rock, bluegrass and country.

That’s what Union Duke boasts as they take the Record City stage Friday, Nov. 9.

Union Duke’s last full-length, Golden Days, released in 2016 and showcases that signature sound and the Duke’s soaring harmonies that sport as many as five voices.

Related: Venue spins music in downtown Vernon

Recorded live to capture their unique stage presence and their raw energy, Golden Days was mixed by Grammy award-winning engineer Mark Lawson (Arcade Fire, Basia Bulat, Timbre Timber) to help bring the tracks to life.

“The band works hard, travelling back and forth across the country playing to fans young and old from coast to coast. They’ve played sold-out shows where crowds know all the words, and have performed at countless festivals including TURF, Lunenburg Folk Harbour, Mariposa, and Summerfolk, topping the list of must-see acts,” an event spokesperson said. “Their enthusiasm is infectious, and they leave every audience smiling — maybe the golden days aren’t so distant after all.”

Union Duke is slated to perform at 7 p.m. Tickets at the door.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon artist opens home studio for weekend sale
Next story
Vernon restaurant welcomes artist’s paintings

Just Posted

97-year-old Vernon veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

Vernon care home receives provincial cash

Creekside Landing pockets $20,000 from province to purchase new safety equipment

North Okanagan municipalities swear in councils

Mayors get right to work in North Okanagan, making committee appointments

Vernon restaurant welcomes artist’s paintings

Neil Erickson’s work is on display at Intermezzo Restaurant and Wine Cellar

Vernon drops in magazine’s most dangerous cities ranking

Vernon is now No. 24, down from last year’s No. 9

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 6, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

PHOTOS: 2018 Treat Trail a success

Over 60 downtown businesses gave out candies to children dressed in costume Halloween afternoon.

Buyers could take the reigns in B.C.’s hot housing market: CMHC

Government policy and natural market cycles are slowly cooling down real estate

North Zone Kings go big

Rep hockey weekend roundup

Korol drains 24 for UBCO Heat

Bobcats sweep Canada West twinbill

Suspect in Kamloops shootout with Mounties expected to enter pleas

Shane Caron faces numerous charges, including four counts of attempted murder.

Feds unveil long-promised anti-poverty law

Goal is to lower poverty rates by 20 per cent from 2015 levels by the end of 2020

Hockey league adopts B.C.-wide mental health program

MindRight will establish peer-to-peer support person for each team

Canadian trial to compare cannabis and fentanyl in relieving chronic pain

Firm says data needed to support claim that cannabis may help cut use of fentanyl when treating pain

Most Read