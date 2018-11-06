Bluegrass tunes to rock Vernon’s Record City

It’s a soulful blend of indie rock, bluegrass and country.

That’s what Union Duke boasts as they take the Record City stage Friday, Nov. 9.

Union Duke’s last full-length, Golden Days, released in 2016 and showcases that signature sound and the Duke’s soaring harmonies that sport as many as five voices.

Related: Venue spins music in downtown Vernon

Recorded live to capture their unique stage presence and their raw energy, Golden Days was mixed by Grammy award-winning engineer Mark Lawson (Arcade Fire, Basia Bulat, Timbre Timber) to help bring the tracks to life.

“The band works hard, travelling back and forth across the country playing to fans young and old from coast to coast. They’ve played sold-out shows where crowds know all the words, and have performed at countless festivals including TURF, Lunenburg Folk Harbour, Mariposa, and Summerfolk, topping the list of must-see acts,” an event spokesperson said. “Their enthusiasm is infectious, and they leave every audience smiling — maybe the golden days aren’t so distant after all.”

Union Duke is slated to perform at 7 p.m. Tickets at the door.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.