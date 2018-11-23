Bootcamps benefit outdoor learning centre for Vernon kids

Vernon Fit Body Boot Camp and RGM Fitness Supplements are celebrating their grand reopening Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon by giving back to the community.

The Grand Re-Opening is celebrating Fit Body Boot Camp’s new location and joining forces with RGM Fitness Supplements. Together they provide the very best results for clients through expert fitness, nutrition, supplementation knowledge, and service.

Starting from 8:15 a.m. there will be free 30-minute boot camp classes, Kodiak protein pancake breakfast, hot drinks, free giveaways, supplement samples and demonstrations, Alpine Star Massages, Fairytale Children’s Parties kids entertainment, contests, plus great sales on supplements and memberships.

“Why not try a free boot camp, at 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m. or 11 a.m., while your children are entertained in our kid’s corner,” said owner Steve Gronick. “Then have a healthy protein pancake breakfast, coffee, and smoothie samples. There will also be giveaways, competitions such as bean bag toss and men’s and ladies ‘strict curl’ contest. If your arms get tired we got you covered with a 15 minute Alpine Star Massage!”

Fit Body Boot Camp & RGM Fitness Supplements believe it’s important to support and give back to the local community. Donations will be gratefully accepted with all money raised going to Alexis Park Elementary School to help build an outdoor learning centre and garden.

Fit Body is located at #104, 5601 Anderson Way, Vernon, next to Bulk Barn and The Brick.

