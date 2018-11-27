Cabaret brings holiday tunes to Vernon’s Schubert Centre

Liz MacArthur

A Holiday Cabaret is a follow up to An Evening of Cabaret, last year’s sold out musical revue. Returning this year are Danica Block, Michael Jarzecki, Emily MacArthur, Alex MacArthur and Heather Harker with a variety of new tunes, classic hits and holiday carols. Ashley Kendall is joining the troupe this year, and will show off her impressive vocals in a few scene stealing numbers.

This year, look out for two special guests as hosts of the cabaret, Jack Frost and the Snow Queen (Rick and Coreen Smith). The iconic Vernon couple will be pulling double duty as emcees and guest musical performers.

Block, Jarzecki, Emily, Alex, Harker and Kendall each come from a different musical background, whether that is the world of Broadway, the realm of classical music, or the house of jazz. They will bring together their varied experience to create a diverse and exciting evening of performances.

You’ll be tapping your toes along to songs from timeless shows like Music Man and Fiddler on the Roof, new musicals like Waitress and Spamalot, and humming along to classics from artists like Edith Piaf and Bing Crosby. Expect a few comic interludes as well, which is always a given when hilarious and talented performers like Rick and Coreen are involved.

Most of the performers hail from the Okanagan and once again are looking forward to sharing their love for music with the Vernon community. Last year was a nerve-wracking undertaking for the cabaret gang as they started out with an idea for a show, a few strings of lights, and a bunch of enthusiastic extroverts. This year, they are hoping to try something even more ambitious, with more songs, more Christmas feeling and more seats.

This will be an evening of Christmas classics for all to enjoy. As Jack Frost would say, “the snow must go on.”

A Holiday Cabaret takes over the Vernon Schubert Centre, 3505 30th Avenue, Dec. 7. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available at the Bean Scene Coffee House, Expressions of Time and at the door. For more information, contact eemacarthur@gmail.com.

