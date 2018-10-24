Roberta Pyx Sutherland’s Drawn by Spore Spatter opens Oct. 25 at the Caetani Studio Gallery. A Demonstration and artist talk is Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. (Photo submitted)

Caetani exhibit details Allan Brooks’ legacy

Drawn by Spore Spatter opens Oct. 25 at the Caetani Studio Gallery

As the Caetani Cultural Centre’s FRESH!AiR artist in residence, Roberta Sutherland has created a visual art project dedicated to the environmental legacy of Allan Brooks.

“It includes a geological investigation of the varieties and uses of on-site pigments, such as mushroom spores, as well as a mapping of the flight patterns of resident and migratory birds and documenting the activities of other terrestrial species,” said Janelle Hardy, artist in residence program coordinator, of Sutherland’s work.

An opening reception for Sutherland’s Drawn by Spore Spatter is Oct. 25, 7-9 p.m. in the Caetani Studio Gallery. A demonstration and artist talk is set for Oct. 28 at 2 p.m.

Related: Centre expands community programming

Sutherland is a visual artist living in Victoria and on Hornby Island. She holds a bachelor’s of fine arts from the University of Victoria. Her art is collected by the Canada Council Art Bank as well as numerous other private and public collections. Sutherland’s recent sculpture created at the Mount Subasio UNESCO world heritage site in Assisi received the Juror’s Award of excellence at the Sooke Fine Art Show.

The Fresh!AIR Artist In Residence program is a partnership between the Caetani Cultural Centre and the Allan Brooks Nature Centre. The program combines art and the environment, exploring issues of nature, conservation, cultural and social issues.

Refreshments will be served. Reception and gallery hours are open to the public and any age.

For more information, visit our website caetani.org or call the Centre at 250-275-1525.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
STORYHIVE seeks Vernon creators for Indigenous Storyteller Edition
Next story
Vernon Performing Arts Centre announces 2018 bursary winners

Just Posted

Driver’s licence of missing woman Ashley Simpson found in northern BC

Identification of woman missing from Yankee Flats Road found in tank of a sewage vacuum truck

Transport Canada to investigate Westwold plane death

Canadian hip-hop artist killed allegedly filming video on wing of plane when things went wrong

Garage door mural sparks gated community debate in Vernon

Though the mural violates regulations, Bergen hopes the community support will sway management.

Vernon council committee appointments pending

New mayor and council to be sworn in Nov. 5

Major Spallumcheen road project near end

Road pattern changes on Pleasant Valley Road

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Okanagan Screen Arts film shows daring American heist

American Animals screens Oct. 29

Penticton’s mayor-elect already under scrutiny

When does a handshake become campaigning?

Panthers second in Valley run

Cross country finals at Stake Lake in Kamloops

Symphony casts orchestral spell with music of Harry Potter

Performance in Vernon Oct. 26, Penticton Oct. 27, Kelowna Oct. 28

Okanagan College Foundation executive director stepping down

Kathy Butler ready to retire after 17 years heading up foundation

B.C. man’s disappearance galvanized Vancouver Island

A look back at the search that tore at the fabric of a young family and close-knit friends

Trudeau says Canadians expect ‘consequences’ for Khashoggi murder

Prime Minister seemed reluctant to cancel arms deal with Saudi Arabia

Vernon Royals post best-ever finish

Team finished sixth in the B.C. Christian School Senior A Boys Volleyball Championships.

Most Read