Tapestry Women’s Choir and Fireflies Children’s Choir take the stage at the Armstrong Bible Chapel for their annual Christmas concerts Dec. 8. (Fiona Green photo)

Choir rings in Armstrong Christmas with Silver Bells

Tapestry Women’s Choir brings Silver Bells to the Armstrong Bible Chapel stage Dec. 8

Put some sparkle into the Christmas season and come hear Silver Bells, the festive concert presented by Armstrong’s Tapestry Women’s Choir, Seraphina Ensemble, Fireflies Children’s Choir and Lumina Youth Ensemble.

“This eagerly anticipated event will be a week earlier than usual this year, on Saturday, Dec. 8, so mark your calendars accordingly,” said Deborah Mehes, music director.

The theme of this year’s concert was inspired by a collaboration between the choirs and Kampana Bells, a new to Armstrong hand bell ensemble with an interesting cross Canada connection and history. For their inaugural performance, Kampana Bells is made up of current members of all four choirs and will provide beautiful, sonorous accompaniment for a variety of the selections on the program.

Related: Choir presents a cozy collection of Christmas tunes

“We’re very excited to add another sound dimension and musical opportunity to the Armstrong community,” Mehes said.

As always with any Tapestry concert, the repertoire is carefully chosen to offer something for everyone, from traditional favourites to modern classics and more. A big part of that more is Tapestry’s famous holiday intermission reception, with delicious, homemade baking and hot drinks for an opportunity to mingle with friends and choir members and enjoy some tasty treats.

Silver Bells is at the Armstrong Bible Chapel, 2145 Rosedale Avenue, at 1 p.m. and again at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.

Tickets are $12 for ages 5 and up, pre-schoolers are free. Tickets can be purchased at either The Brown Derby Restaurant or Your Dollar Store With More, or by calling 250-546-8308.

