Classic holiday performance leads Vernon Performing Arts Centre kids’ series

No one can wait for Santa’s arrival on Christmas Eve, even with visions of sugar plums dancing in their heads.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society proudly presents Dufflebag Theatre’s production of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas is the first show in the 2018/19 SPOTLIGHT Kids’ Series.

Anticipation runs high, but somewhere along the line, the jolly old elf seems to have mislaid his sack of presents. What’s worse is that Old Man Winter is determined to stop him. Mrs. Claus and the reindeer won’t let that happen if they can help it.

“The nearly world-famous DuffleBag Theatre company expands upon the beloved Clement Clarke Moore poem in fun and new directions, just in time for the holidays,” said Janelle Escott, marketing and community engagement director. “And the best part? You could be the main character.”

Since starting in 1992, DuffleBag Theatre has performed for audiences throughout Canada and the United States, as well as internationally. Lead by Artistic Director Marcus Lundgren, DuffleBag performs more than 600 shows a year.

“Rather than merely offering a standard production for audiences to see, the troupe picks out volunteers from their audience to fill the roles of main characters in each of their productions, making for a fully interactive production that can go in one of multiple directions on any given performance,” Escott said.

“Not only does DuffleBag have the ability to appeal to a younger audience due to their reliance upon the re-telling of classic tales, Lundgren feels the troupe is also easily able to win the hearts of the parents who attend their shows.

“We encourage everybody to come out to the show and have a good time. People can definitely expect a fun, family-oriented evening when they attend one of our shows,” Lundgren said. “What we offer is something that works for people of all ages.”

Tickets for ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas are $12 for all ages. Call the Ticket Seller Box Office at 250-549-7469 or visit www.ticketseller.ca for tickets and more information. Subscriptions to the SPOTLIGHT Kids’ Series are also available for $38. Enjoy four professional productions for only $38. Contact the Ticket Seller for details.

