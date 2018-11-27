In anticipation of Sunday’s Christmas Light Up, Salvation Army Captain Stefan Reid (from left), Vipers Jager Williamson, Jesse Landell and Josh Latta hoisting nine-year-old Jesse Johnson, join Coldstream Christian Church Pastor David Hockley and five-year-old Zoey Johnson. The annual event gets underway at 6 p.m. with games, music, a bonfire, nativity photo booth and more. See more details online at www.vernonmorningstar.com. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Coldstream celebrates Christmas

Annual light up event Sunday benefits men’s addiction program at Salvation Army

Coldstream is coming together to celebrate Christmas Sunday.

The annual Coldstream Community Christmas Light Up takes place at Coldstream Christian Church at 6 p.m.

“It’s important because people need things to gather around and it combines community, bonds and faith,” said pastor David Hockley, adding that it is a popular holiday event. “Sometimes people feel like they catch up with their neighbours more here than they do throughout the rest of the year.”

Check out photos from last year’s event here

Santa and Mrs. Claus, Queen Silver Star royalty, Mayor Jim Garlick and the Vernon Vipers will be on hand to help ring in the season with fun, family festivities.

“Our whole team will be out here,” said Viper Captain Jager Williamson, who will be among those playing road hockey with the community.

Huddle around the bonfire and sip on hot chocolate or hot apple cider courtesy of the Coldstream Fire Department. There will also be hot dogs, popcorn and door prizes.

Listen to the festive sounds of the Coldstream and Kidston elementary choirs, as well as the Coldstream Church Christmas choir and the featured singer Shaughnessy Rose.

Or warm up inside with crafts and games.

“This year we’re going to have the nativity set up as a photo booth so people can dress up as Mary and Joseph,” said Hockley of the new addition.

All of the above is free, but in the spirit of Christmas donations are being collected for the Salvation Army Food Bank.

“We are actually in better shape food wise but monetary donations are down,” said Stefan Reid, executive director.

Funds raised will be used for a a new men’s program which is being started in the spring.

“We’re hiring someone this week,” said Reid of the initiative.

See related: Drug-related deaths double for B.C. youth in care

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three ways to keep the family entertained this winter

Just Posted

Police gear up to tackle impaired driving this holiday season

Provincial CounterAttack program begins Dec. 1.

Vernon firefighters, city reach collective deal

Four-year term is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2016, and expires Dec. 31, 2019

Vernon moves closer to full cannabis regulations

Third reading on cultivation, processing and selling in certain zones passed unanimously

Giving Tuesday helps Vernon non-profits help others

Giving Tuesday is a global movement that looks to give back to the community

Theatre Review: Vernon’s Powerhouse casts faithful portrait of Dickensian London

A Christmas Carol runs at Powerhouse Theatre Nov. 28 to Dec. 8

UPDATE: Giving Tuesday Okanagan is underway

GivingTuesday is a global movement for giving and volunteering, taking place each year after Black Friday

Coldstream celebrates Christmas

Annual light up event Sunday benefits men’s addiction program at Salvation Army

Vernon trail society launches interactive map

The Ribbons of Green Trails Society has launched a new interactive trail map

Canada’s auto industry at risk if GM closes Oshawa plant, union president says

GM president warned he was ready to have his members take job action unless the plant stays open

B.C. hydro project granted an environmental assessment certificate

Revelstoke Project 6 has been approved with conditions from the province

LNG, ride hailing highlights of fall for B.C. Premier John Horgan

Legislature session ends with bitter dispute over suspended staff

Canadian MPs among global lawmakers grilling Facebook executive in UK Parliament

Lawmakers were also critical of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for failing to show up to answer questions

Eight people injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

Ten Prince George students and two adults were on the way to a volleyball tournament

Dziekanski’s death set off health change for RCMP spokesman, inquest hears

The coroner’s inquest into Pierre Lemaitre’s death continues on its second day

Most Read