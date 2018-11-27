Coldstream celebrates Christmas

In anticipation of Sunday’s Christmas Light Up, Salvation Army Captain Stefan Reid (from left), Vipers Jager Williamson, Jesse Landell and Josh Latta hoisting nine-year-old Jesse Johnson, join Coldstream Christian Church Pastor David Hockley and five-year-old Zoey Johnson. The annual event gets underway at 6 p.m. with games, music, a bonfire, nativity photo booth and more. See more details online at www.vernonmorningstar.com. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Coldstream is coming together to celebrate Christmas Sunday.

The annual Coldstream Community Christmas Light Up takes place at Coldstream Christian Church at 6 p.m.

“It’s important because people need things to gather around and it combines community, bonds and faith,” said pastor David Hockley, adding that it is a popular holiday event. “Sometimes people feel like they catch up with their neighbours more here than they do throughout the rest of the year.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus, Queen Silver Star royalty, Mayor Jim Garlick and the Vernon Vipers will be on hand to help ring in the season with fun, family festivities.

“Our whole team will be out here,” said Viper Captain Jager Williamson, who will be among those playing road hockey with the community.

Huddle around the bonfire and sip on hot chocolate or hot apple cider courtesy of the Coldstream Fire Department. There will also be hot dogs, popcorn and door prizes.

Listen to the festive sounds of the Coldstream and Kidston elementary choirs, as well as the Coldstream Church Christmas choir and the featured singer Shaughnessy Rose.

Or warm up inside with crafts and games.

“This year we’re going to have the nativity set up as a photo booth so people can dress up as Mary and Joseph,” said Hockley of the new addition.

All of the above is free, but in the spirit of Christmas donations are being collected for the Salvation Army Food Bank.

“We are actually in better shape food wise but monetary donations are down,” said Stefan Reid, executive director.

Funds raised will be used for a a new men’s program which is being started in the spring.

“We’re hiring someone this week,” said Reid of the initiative.

