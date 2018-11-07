Coldstream farm pigs receive major certification

Pigs at Grassy Gnome Acres now Certified Animal Welfare Approved

The pigs at Coldstream’s Grassy Gnome Acres are now Certified Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World (AGW).

This certification and food label lets consumers know these animals are raised outdoors on pasture or range in accordance with the highest animal welfare standards in Canada and the U.S., using sustainable agriculture methods on an independent farm.

Consumer Reports has rated Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW as a “highly meaningful” label for farm animal welfare, outdoor access and sustainability — and the only animal welfare certification they “have any confidence in.”

Like other Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW farmers across the country, Lorna and Chris Church of Grassy Gnome Acres recognize the growing consumer interest in how animals are raised on farms. Managing animals outdoors on pasture or range has known benefits for animals, consumers and the environment.

“We aim to provide our animals with the best quality of life: one that is as stress-free as possible, with excellent, nutritious feed that is free of chemicals and the space to be able to exhibit their natural behaviours,” said Lorna. “Having the Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW certification gives our customers a guarantee that we are raising our animals with a high standard of care.”

The pigs at Grassy Gnome Acres are raised outdoors, where they have room to roam and demonstrate natural behaviours like wallowing, rooting and grazing. They are regularly moved to fresh ground to avoid the build-up of disease and parasites, and to prevent excessive damage to the soil.

This type of management results in better animal, environmental and human health — as well as producing delicious pork.

“We’re proud to certify farms like Grassy Gnome Acres that have demonstrated their commitment to transparency and verified, high-welfare, farming practices,” said AGW executive director Andrew Gunther. “These stewards of the countryside are quite literally building a greener world while producing delicious food, and we’re honoured to help consumers find them — and in doing so choose products that match their values.”

Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW pasture-raised pork from Grassy Gnome Acres is sold through their partner farm, Vale Farms Grassroots, and is available in bulk (half or whole pig) or in smaller variety packs. Order online at valefarms.com or call 1-866-567-2300.

For more information about Grassy Gnome Acres, contact Lorna and Chris Church at grassygnomeacres@gmail.com or 250-503-6637 and follow the farm on Facebook.


