Cowboys carol for Christmas at Vernon Performing Arts Centre

It’s Ebenezeer Scrooge meets the wild west.

That’s what is on offer as a Cowboy Christmas Carol rides through the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Dec. 15.

The timeless Dickens classic will take new life as Rob Dinwoodie and friends present this evening of music, drama and story. Actor Dave Longworth from Langley plays the part of Jeb, a calloused old cowboy spending Christmas eve at a line shack on the range where he is transformed over the course of the evening. Longworth has played in many productions including Speilberg’s Into The West and Damnation, currently a Netflix mini series, and will have guests spellbound as he plays the part of Jeb.

Historian, author, and cowboy poet Ken Mather joins Dinwoodie again with humorous cowboy poetry and stories of Christmas past as he provides the historical narration throughout the evening. Also joining Dinwoodie is his western band Open Range, comprised of the talented Dixon Zalit playing a variety of instruments and singer/songwriter Kevin Bader on bass. The music throughout the evening will be a mix of traditional and original tunes that the band has tastefully arranged.

No cowboy show be complete without a fiddle. Joining the group for the evening is Anjuli Dynna, accomplished fiddle payer from Vernon. Anjuli will get toes tapping as she plays everything from jigs to ballads.

“We are exited to perform this show to our friends in Vernon” says Dinwoodie, producer and entertainer of the show, also known for production of The Cowboy Dinner Show at O’keefe Ranch. “It is important at Christmas time to reflect on what kind of people we need to be in this world we live in.”

This show is sure to bring back memories of Christmas past and make new ones that will last a lifetime, Dinwoodie said.

Tickets are available through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

