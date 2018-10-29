(U.S. Geological Survey)

Earthquake registered off B.C. coast one week after multiple tremors

The 4.0 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Tofino at a depth of 10 km

Another sizable earthquake has struck off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

The latest, a 4.0 magnitude quake recorded on Oct. 29, happened approximately 144km west of Tofino at a depth of 10 km.

This comes exactly one week after a series of earthquakes were registered in the same region, although no damage or injuries have been reported in either case, and no tsunami warning was issued.

On Oct. 21 the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 6.6 magnitude quake about 260 kilometres west of Tofino, followed by a 6.8 tremor and then a third measuring 6.5.

Those earthquakes were followed by two other smaller quakes later that same day at a magnitude of 4.9 and 4.0.

“It’s not a surprise because this is one of the most seismically active parts of Canada,” said John Cassidy last week, a seismologist and professor at the University of Victoria.

This past week is also remembered as the six-year anniversary of one of Canada’s largest earthquakes – a 7.8 magnitude quake that rocked Haida Gwaii and was felt across much of B.C.


