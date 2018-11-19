https://www.sunpeaksresort.com

First ski hill in B.C. opened this weekend

Sun Peaks, near Kamloops, was the first ski hill in the province to open for season

Skiers around the province are gearing up for the winter season, after Sun Peaks opened near Kamloops this past weekend.

Sun Peaks was the first resort to open in B.C., and the line up for the first chair was a long one.

Three eager skiers pitched a tent the night before opening day to secure their spot at the front of the line, according to Sun Peaks.

Those in line were treated to coffee and baked goods, as they eagerly waited their turn on the chair.

The season opened with 21 runs and a clear sunny day on the mountain.

In the Okanagan, Big White and Silverstar Mountain Resort are set to open for the season on Nov. 22.

Apex Mountain near Penticton opens on Dec. 8, and Mount Baldy is also slated to open for early December.

Revelstoke Mountain will open Dec. 1 and Kicking Horse Mountain Resort’s official opening day is set for Dec. 7.

In the Lower Mainland area, Whistler Blackcomb Mountain will open Nov. 23, Cypress, Grouse, and Seymour also have opening days in November.

Those in the Kootenays can ski Fernie Alpine Resort as of Nov. 30 and at Kimberley Alpine Resort as of Dec. 9.

On the Island, Mount Washington will open Dec. 7.

And, in the North, Hudson Bay Mountain, near Smithers, will open Nov. 23 and co-op Shames Mountain opens for the Dec. 9th weekend.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon’s Centre for Spiritual Living open to all
Next story
Armstrong woman leads Clean Water for Haiti

Just Posted

Alpine season delayed at SilverStar

SilverStar Mountain Resort too warm to open Thursday

Armstrong woman leads Clean Water for Haiti

Non-profit organization looks to improve access to clean drinking water

Vernon Magnums capture B.C. football title

Magnums edge Abbotsford Falcons 7-6 in B.C. 9-Man Atom Division championship

Bail hearing put over for two Vernon murder suspects

The bail hearing for Richard Fairgrieve and Jacqueline Nicole Leavins was adjourned to Dec. 17

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s weekly wanted

The following people are wanted on various warrants by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP

Weekday weather update

A look at your weather for the week of Nov. 19 in the Okanagan - Shuswap

Massage fundraiser already making a difference

Vernon event already raised $500 for family battling throat cancer news

Jamie Koe, other curlers kicked out of bonspiel for being too drunk

‘You don’t kick around other players’ bags, it’s disrespectful and we expect better of our players’

Work closes Vernon sinkhole road

42nd Avenue closed until Dec. 3

JCI Alternative Gift Fair gives back

Annual event goes Saturday 10-2 at Schubert Centre

MP Mary Ng talks exports at Vernon Chamber event

Minister Ng was appointed Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion in July 2018.

Homicide victim found under B.C. bridge identified as Hells Angels member

Chad John Wilson was one of four men arrested in Spain in 2013 on allegations of smuggling cocaine.

Designer brings shared office space to Vernon

Vernon/Coldstream space gives working people a better option than kitchen table or basement

Kelowna Sikh temple vandalized with racist graffiti

Racist graffiti was found on the side of the building this morning

Most Read