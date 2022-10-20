Winter driving conditions expected for Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass this weekend. (File photo)

First snow of the season forecasted for Highway 1 between Sicamous and Revelstoke

Environment Canada have released a special weather statement for Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

According to Environment Canada, those in the Shuswap and Revelstoke areas may see their first glimpse of winter driving conditions this weekend.

Travellers on Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass should expect some accumulation of snow from Friday (Oct. 21) afternoon to Saturday (Oct. 22) over the elevated highway passes.

Highway 1 in that area can expect clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Friday, which may develop into flurries in the pass throughout the afternoon.

Reduced visibility may be present in some areas of the highway.

Winter tires or chains are required on most routes in British Columbia from October 1 to April 30. The Shift into Winter campaign hopes to draw attention to the hazards of winter driving, to mitigate those moments.

READ MORE: Drivers urged to ‘Shift into Winter’ when heading out on B.C. roads

Up-to-date road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Revelstoke

