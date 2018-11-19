Food Action Society celebrates volunteers

Nov. 23 concert with vonReason open to the public

The Food Action Society of the North Okanagan is showing its Gratitude.

The society is hosting a concert Friday, Nov. 23 at Record city, featuring vonReason — a local talented duo of Lowell Friesen and Lancen Harms — called Gratitude.

“Food Action Society does important work in the local community, such as running community kitchens, food education programs for youth, operating community gardens, and running workshops on food sustainability related themes,” said Jenn Elward, with the society. “We are hosting the concert in celebration of our volunteers, but the event is open to the public for just $10 suggested donation, a real deal for a night of live music.”

vonReason, is a folk-country style appealing to many.

“They are definitely worth checking out,” said Elward, noting Lowell’s rich musical history. Equally worth seeing is the venue, according to Elward.

“Record City is a place I keep hearing people rave about! It is an important venue for bringing music and culture to Vernon in a way that is accessible to all. They are an all ages venue, and have open-mic nights and music shows of all types. They have brought some big names here to their intimate and hip venue.”

