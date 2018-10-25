Left to right: Mike Caira, Gerran Thorhaug, Stella Thorhaug and Lee Richardsons (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Fundraiser brings in $4,000 for Shriner’s foundation

Brown’s Social House was able to raise just under $4,000 for the Shriners Breakfast fundraiser.

Stella Thorahug donated $109 out of her piggy bank and a magician performed during the breakfast.

“We had a fundraiser for the Shriners Hospital foundation and raised just under $4,000,” said Gerran Thorahug, owner. “It was awesome we had a magician and we had a great time. This will be an annual event.

Brown’s Social House also donated a portion of their brunch sales for the month of September to the Vernon Starfish Backpack Program.

“We were also able to raise $3,000 for the Starfish pack program last month as the final total,” Thorhaug said and added that business has sponsored the Program every year and has donated more than $9,000 in three years.

Gerran Thorhaug and dughter Stella Thorhaug(Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

