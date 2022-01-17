Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 closed between Revelstoke and Golden

Road will reopen at 9 p.m., no detour available

Highway 1 is closed between Revelstoke and Golden for avalanche control work.

Work between Townley St. and 14th St. N for 142.5 km will keep the highway closed until 9 p.m. on Jan. 17.

No detour available.

READ MORE: B.C.’s police watchdog finds RCMP officer not at fault following snowmobile crash

READ MORE: ‘Really disturbed’: Fatal crash near Sicamous drives mayor’s road maintenance concerns

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GoldenRevelstoketrans-canada highway

Previous story
China’s claim that Omicron came from Canadian mail dismissed as ‘ludicrous’
Next story
Trina Hunt’s family angry and frustrated as her murder remains unsolved

Just Posted

Lumby’s Monashee Trail Society is hosting the first Lumby Outhouse Races on Family Day Monday, Feb. 21, as a fundraiser for the organization. (Facebook photo)
Lumby society racing to outhouse

A COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care home. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health reports second-highest number of COVID-19 cases over weekend in B.C.

A man identified as Dakota Samoleski was shot and killed in a Spallumcheen shooting Sept. 20, 2021. Jevon Daniel Smith, 46, is charged with second-degree murder and is set to return to court Oct. 4. (GoFundMe)
Preliminary inquiry set for Spallumcheen shooting

School District 83 announced, due to a staffing shortage, a two-day functional closure of Armstrong Elementary on Jan. 14 and 17 was being extended to Jan. 21. (File photo )
Closure of North Okanagan-Shuswap school extended after three staff test positive for COVID-19