Horsey Ladies event goes off without a hitch

The Horsey Ladies brought gifts for the Spallumcheen Golf Club’s Toy Drive at the recent banquet and charity auction. (Submitted Photo)

A common bond of horses and a love for supporting the community has resulted in the Okanagan Horsey Ladies roping in nearly $100,000 over the years.

The 21st annual Horsey Ladies Banquet and Charity Auction took place Nov. 16 at the Spallumcheen Golf Club. Approximately 130 horsey ladies from all over the Interior came out to celebrate their love of horses.

“It’s interesting,” said committee member Nancy Roman, “Of the 130 gals, maybe half of them have horses. The rest just come out for the social, the food, and to help fundraise for a local charity. To date, we have raised over $99,000.”

A silent auction, as well as a ‘toonie-a-ticket’ auction, were among the fun had by all. But the big winners are three local charities benefiting from the funds raised.

“Again this year we raised approximately $8,000. That seems to be our average for the last five years,” said Roman. “Each gal gets a voting slip for their ‘charity of choice’, and after counting them all up, our committee decided to share between the top three vote-getters.”

Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue will receive $3,800; Caravan Farm Theatre $2,000; and Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge $2,000.

“We’d like to thank the many businesses and individuals that donated to this annual event, it is very much appreciated. All of our sponsors are listed on our Horsey Ladies Okanagan Facebook page, along with many more photos.”

