Humboldt Broncos T-shirts raise $1,400 for team’s families

Video of students at Prince Rupert Middle School wearing the T-shirts and showing their support

Eighteen students from Prince Rupert Middle School wore Humboldt Broncos T-shirts on Thursday as part of a fundraising effort for the team’s families.

Earlier this week, Metlakatla Recreation and Health wanted to show their support by selling Broncos branded T-shirts.

“It hits home, right,” said Troy Leighton, director of recreation for Metlakatla.

“We shopped around. We only had a couple days and none of the printing places had stock.”

He said Carol Bulford from Advantage Print and Design stepped up. She had 57 shirts in stock, and she printed them to sell before Jersey Day on Thursday, April 12.

The shirts sold for $25 each in a couple of hours — raising $1,440 for the team’s families.

“Honestly, I wish I had 1,000 shirts today,” Leighton said.

READ MORE: Jersey Day in honour of the Humboldt Broncos


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sunshine Autographics helping Broncos
Next story
John Horgan braces for Ottawa meeting with Rachel Notley

Just Posted

Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre founder remembered

Founding member Doug Huggins passed away earlier this week

Assault trial set for man linked to B.C. farm where human remains were found

Curtis Sagmoen faces one count of assault causing bodily harm in connection to Maple Ridge incident

Sign up for alert notifications

Residents can receive immediate emergency issue notifications from City of Vernon

Okanagan Rail Trail receives federal funding

MP Stephen Fuhr made the announcement today in Lake Country

Community rallies for burned youth

Cherryville resident suffered burns to arm after being electrocuted Monday; GoFundMe page started

Kelowna firefighter training helps save lives

A master instructor had firefighters performing various scenarios Tuesday

John Horgan braces for Ottawa meeting with Rachel Notley

Invest in refineries, not Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. Premier says

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. introduces legislation amending tenants rights in demolitions, renovations

NDP government proposes changes to Residential Tenancy Act, Manufactures Homes Park Tenancy Act

Humboldt Broncos T-shirts raise $1,400 for team’s families

Video of students at Prince Rupert Middle School wearing the T-shirts and showing their support

Sunshine Autographics helping Broncos

Shop manager designed a decal for his truck

14,000 chicks die in B.C. barn fire

A commercial poultry barn in Port Coquitlam was destroyed by flames

Vernon Starfish Pack Program grows

Kalamalka Rotary Club initiative marks second anniversary and 89 backpacks

Blood donations spike after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Canadian Blood Services says donations have significantly increased

Most Read